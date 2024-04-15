HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Jimny On Road Price in Quaid E Milleth

12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs
On-Road Price
Delhi
Jimny on Road Price in Quaid E Milleth

Maruti Suzuki Jimny on road price in Quaid E Milleth starts from Rs. 14.75 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Jimny top variant goes up to Rs. 16.11 Lakhs in Quaid E Milleth.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Zeta MT₹ 14.75 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Alpha MT₹ 15.83 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Alpha MT Dual Tone₹ 16.01 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Zeta AT₹ 16.11 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Variant Wise Price List

Zeta MT
₹14.75 Lakhs On-Road Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,74,000
RTO
1,39,400
Insurance
60,909
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
Price not available in Quaid E Milleth
14,74,809
EMI@31,699/mo
Alpha MT
₹15.83 Lakhs On-Road Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Alpha MT Dual Tone
₹16.01 Lakhs On-Road Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Zeta AT
₹16.11 Lakhs On-Road Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
