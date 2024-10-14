What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Jimny in Khammam? The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Jimny Zeta AT in Khammam is Rs. 17.05 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Jimny in Khammam? The RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Jimny Zeta AT in Khammam amount to Rs. 2.45 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Jimny in Khammam? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Jimny in Khammam is Rs. 31,631.

What are the insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Jimny in Khammam? The insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Jimny Zeta AT in Khammam are Rs. 65,326, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.