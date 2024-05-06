Mahindra XUV700 on road price in Khammam starts from Rs. 15.11 Lakhs.
The on road price for Mahindra XUV700 top variant goes up to Rs. 15.69 Lakhs in Khammam.
Mahindra XUV700 comes with a choice of 1997 cc Petrol and
Mahindra XUV700 comes with a choice of 1997 cc Petrol and 2184 cc Diesel engine options.
The lowest price model is Mahindra XUV700 MX Petrol MT 5 STR and the most priced model is Mahindra XUV700 MX Diesel MT 5 STR.
The Mahindra XUV700 on road price in Khammam for 1997.0 cc to 2184.0 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 15.11 - 15.69 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Mahindra XUV700 dealers and showrooms in Khammam for best offers.
Mahindra XUV700 on road price breakup in Khammam includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Mahindra XUV700 is mainly compared to Force Motors Gurkha which starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs in Khammam, Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus which starts at Rs. 11.39 Lakhs in Khammam and Mahindra Five-door Thar starting at Rs. 15 Lakhs in Khammam.
Variants On-Road Price Mahindra XUV700 MX Petrol MT 5 STR ₹ 15.11 Lakhs Mahindra XUV700 MX Diesel MT 5 STR ₹ 15.69 Lakhs
