HT Auto

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara On Road Price in Palghar

1/14
2/14
3/14
4/14
5/14
View all Images
6/14

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara On Road Price in Palghar

10.45 - 19.65 Lakhs
*Currently showing prices in Delhi as prices for Palghar are not available.Palghar
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Variant Wise Price List

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Sigma Smart Hybrid
₹12.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,45,000
RTO
1,16,500
Insurance
52,482
Fast Tag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Palghar
12,14,482
EMI@26,104/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
Delta Smart Hybrid
₹13.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
View breakup
Delta Smart Hybrid AT
₹15.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
View breakup
Zeta Smart Hybrid
₹16.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
View breakup
View All Variants
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
Sigma Smart Hybrid
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
K15C + Mild Hybrid System
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
21.11 kmpl
Driving Range
950 Km
Drivetrain
FWD
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Maruti Suzuki Dealers in
Delhi
View All: Maruti Suzuki Dealers in India

No Maruti Suzuki Dealers Found in Delhi

View All: Maruti Suzuki Dealers in India

Latest Cars

Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport
Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport10.35 - 12.9 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV8.49 - 11.79 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara10.45 - 19.65 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder15.11 - 18.99 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Venue N Line
Hyundai Venue N Line12.16 - 13.3 Lakhs Check Latest Offers

Trending Cars

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 20228.35 - 12.79 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 20225.4 - 7.1 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift6.5 - 10 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Kia Carens
Kia Carens8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Tata Punch
Tata Punch5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars

Hyundai Casper
Hyundai Casper4 - 7 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
Lamborghini Urus Facelift
Lamborghini Urus Facelift3.15 - 3.43 Cr Exp. Price* Check Details
Honda New jazz
Honda New jazz8 - 12 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet Facelift
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet Facelift80 - 84 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V14 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details