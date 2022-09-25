HT Auto
HomeNew CarsMaruti SuzukiGrand VitaraOn Road Price in Golaghat

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara On Road Price in Golaghat

1/14
2/14
3/14
4/14
5/14
View all Images
6/14
10.45 - 19.65 Lakhs
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara on Road Price in Delhi

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 11.69 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara top variant goes up to Rs. 15.53 Lakhs in Delhi. The ...Read More

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Variant Wise Price List

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Sigma Smart Hybrid
₹11.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,45,000
RTO
72,476
Insurance
51,404
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Guwahati
(Price not available in Golaghat)
11,69,380
EMI@25,135/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
View breakup
View breakup
View breakup
View more Variants

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Sigma Smart Hybrid
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
K15C + Mild Hybrid System
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
21.11 kmpl
Driving Range
950 Km
Drivetrain
FWD
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Minimum Turning Radius
5.4 metres
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17
Width
1795 mm
Length
4345 mm
Height
1645 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm
Ground Clearance
210 mm
Kerb Weight
1150 kg
Doors
5 Doors
Seating Capacity
5 Person
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
373 litres
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Heater
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
No
Parking Sensors
Rear
Cruise Control
No
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Trip Meter
-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Clock
-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Gear Indicator
-
Shift Indicator
-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Tachometer
-
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Seat Adjustment
4 Way
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
-
Body Kit
-
Rub - Strips
-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Scuff Plates
-
Power Windows
Front Only
One Touch -Down
Driver
One Touch - Up
Driver
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
-
Rear Wiper
No
Exterior Door Handles
-
Rain-sensing Wipers
-
Interior Door Handles
-
Door Pockets
-
Side Window Blinds
-
Boot-lid Opener
-
Rear Windshield Blind
-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Driver Armrest Storage
-
Cooled Glove Box
-
Sunglass Holder
-
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Battery Warranty (Years)
No
Warranty (Years)
2
Ambient Interior Count
-
Headlights
Halogen
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Follow me home headlamps
No
Cornering Headlights
-
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Puddle Lamps
No
Cabin Lamps
-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
-
Glove Box Lamp
-
Headlight Height Adjuster
-
Smart Connectivity
-
Display
-
Touch Screen Size
-
Gesture Control
-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
-
Speakers
-
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Voice Command
-
GPS Navigation System
-
Bluetooth Compatibility
-
USB Compatibility
-
Aux Compatibility
-
AM/FM Radio
-
Wireless Charger
No
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
iPod Compatibility
-
Internal Hard-drive
-
CD Player
-
DVD Playback
-
Find My Car
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Geo-Fence
No
Emergency Call
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Alexa Compatibility
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Hill Descent Control
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Differential Lock
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
High-beam Assist
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Blind Spot Detection
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
-
Driver Armrest
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Ventilated Seats
No
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Interiors
Dual Tone
Interior Colours
Black + Bordeaux
Rear Armrest
-
Folding Rear Seat
-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Split Third Row Seat
No
Front Seatback Pockets
-
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Maruti Suzuki Dealers
Delhi
See All Dealers

No Maruti Suzuki Dealers Found in Delhi

See All Dealers

Latest Cars

BMW X7
BMW X7
1.22 - 1.25 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV 400 EV
Mahindra XUV 400 EV
15.99 - 18.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
MG Hector Plus
MG Hector Plus
17.5 - 22.43 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
MG Hector
MG Hector
14.73 - 21.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Ioniq 5
Hyundai Ioniq 5
44.95 Lakhs *
Check Latest Offers

Shop Now

Trending Cars

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
10 - 15 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
12.79 - 15.09 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
16.26 - 24.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
7 - 13.24 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars

Kia Carnival 2023
Kia Carnival 2023
35 - 39 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
BMW X1 2023
BMW X1 2023
40 - 42 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Audi New A3
Audi New A3
39 - 45 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Mean Metal Motors Azani
Mean Metal Motors Azani
88 - 90 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Hyundai Nexo
Hyundai Nexo
65 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details