What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Vadodara? The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT in Vadodara is Rs. 9.82 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Vadodara? The RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT in Vadodara amount to Rs. 62,152, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Vadodara? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Vadodara is Rs. 17,114.

What are the insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Vadodara? The insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT in Vadodara are Rs. 41,879, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.