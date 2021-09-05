No Variant Available

*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

EMI for the base variant of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno in 13,008 will be Rs. ##emiCost##. These calculations are based on a 8.0 percent loan interest rate and a 5-year repayment period.

EMI for the base variant of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno in 13,008 will be Rs. ##emiCost##. These calculations are based on a 8.0% loan interest rate and a 5 year loan term.

The on-road price of the top variant of Maruti Suzuki Baleno is Rs. 1,009,469. Maruti Suzuki Baleno is offered in 9.0 variants - the base model is Maruti Suzuki Baleno Sigma and the top variant is Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha Automatic which comes at a price tag of Rs. 1,009,469.

The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno in Akbarpur (Uttar Pradesh): Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 590,000, RTO - Rs. 24,430, Insurance - Rs. 27,082, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 11,196. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno in Akbarpur (Uttar Pradesh) is Rs. 641,512.

Baleno is sold by Maruti through its Nexa retail chain and the hatchback has decent drive dynamics within city limits and beyond. While headroom for tall passengers may be a concern, there is enough space in the cabin. It isn't the sharpest looking in its segment but the exterior profile has managed to gain favour among many. There is no diesel on offer.