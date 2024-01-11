2024 Kia Sonet: Interior

A look at the dashboard layout inside the 2023 Kia Sonet.

In terms of sheer visual cues, the updates on the inside of the new Kia Sonet is comparatively less. And that's mostly fine because the model still has a relatively new dashboard layout and only minor changes in the control section for the HVAC. The 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen has been carried forward but the software has been updated.

The main infotainment screen inside the Kia Sonet. Do note that the white portion at the bottom is the screen cover which was not removed during the test drive.

But where the Sonet continues to excel in is in the sheer number of features it has always boasted of. And the 2024 model is bragging even bigger. The digital driver display has been updated and is now much more vibrant regardless of the drive mode-determined colour scheme on display. There is also a 360-degree camera set up that is new and the feed is quite crisp. These cameras also compliment the main cam set up at the front that is primarily tasked with ADAS-related duties. And yes, ADAS (Advanced driver assistance system) is more than likely to set it apart from its rivals which don't offer the technology just yet.

The other feature highlights include an air-purification system, mood lighting that moves to the beats of the music from the Bose sound system, four-way driver seat adjustment through twin switches on the side, window curtains on either side for rear passengers as well as voice-enabled functionality and remote access functions through smartphone.

The upholstery colours on the inside will vary depending on the trim and variant selected but where the Sonet still lacks is rear-seat comfort. While the company has carved out the back of the front seats to open up a bit more leg room and also bolstered under-thigh support, the overall sense of space for back-seat passengers is still missing, especially when compared to many of Sonet's rival models.