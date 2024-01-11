SonetPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsReviewsDealersEMINewsVideos
Kia Sonet
KIA Sonet

Launched in Jan 2024

4.2
13 Reviews
₹8 - 15.7 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
Sonet Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1462.0 cc

Sonet: 998.0 - 1493.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 18.2 kmpl

Sonet: 18.2 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 94.66 bhp

Sonet: 82.0 - 118.0 bhp

About Kia Sonet

Latest Update

  • Kia Syros fuel efficiency revealed. Is it more fuel efficient than Sonet
  • Skoda Kylaq vs Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO: Mileage compared

    • 2024 Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet Variants
    Kia Sonet price starts at ₹ 8 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 15.7 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
    Sonet HTE 1.2 Petrol MT₹8 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Sonet HTE (O) 1.2 Petrol MT₹8.4 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Sonet HTK 1.2 Petrol MT₹9.15 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Sonet HTK (O) 1.2 Petrol MT₹9.49 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Sonet HTK 1.0 Turbo Petrol iMT₹9.66 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Sonet HTK (O) 1.0 Turbo Petrol iMT₹9.99 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Sonet HTE (O) 1.5 Diesel MT₹10 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Sonet HTK Plus (O) 1.2 Petrol MT₹10.5 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Sonet HTK (O) 1.5 Diesel MT₹11 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Sonet HTK Plus (O) 1.0 Turbo Petrol iMT₹11 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Sonet HTX 1.0 Turbo Petrol iMT₹11.83 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Sonet HTX 1.5 Diesel MT₹12.47 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Sonet HTX 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT₹12.63 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Sonet HTX 1.5 Diesel AT₹13.34 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Sonet GTX Plus 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT₹14.75 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Sonet GTX Plus 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT Dual Tone₹14.85 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Cruise Control
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Sonet X Line 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT₹14.95 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Cruise Control
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Sonet GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT₹15.6 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Sonet GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone₹15.7 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Cruise Control
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Kia Sonet Brochure

    • Colours & Specs
    • Detailed info on specs & features

    Kia Sonet Expert Review

    By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
    4 out of 5

    Pros

    Sporty looks Exhaustive feature listADASTurbo petrol motor is as eager as ever

    Cons

    Limited rear-seat spaceA fair bit of body roll at high speeds

    First launched in September of 2020, Kia Sonet entered a space crowded with established champions that continue to fight for the sub-compact SUV crown. The task was cut out for the second SUV offering from Kia since its India debut in 2019 and while it has not exactly taken a place on the pedestal, it has battled its way forward with a whole lot of spirit. Close to three lakh Sonet units have been sold in the domestic market alone and backed by its striking exterior design and a feature-packed cabin, the model has made a mark for itself.

    Around three and a half years on, the updated Kia Sonet is making all of the same promises and then some more to flex its muscles. The sub-compact SUV segment remains as fiercely fought as ever with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon all receiving recent updates. So how well does the Korean car model in its latest edition mount a challenge?

    Kia Sonet Images

    26 images
    Kia Sonet Colours

    Kia Sonet is available in the 7 Colours in India.

    Intense red with aurora black pearl
    Glacier white pearl with aurora black pearl
    Sparkling silver
    Aurora black pearl
    Matte graphite
    Imperial blue
    Gravity grey

    Kia Sonet Specifications and Features

    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeSUV
    Mileage18.2 kmpl
    Engine998 - 1493 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
    Kia Sonet comparison with similar cars

    Kia Sonet
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Nissan Magnite
    Citroen Basalt
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero
    Citroen Aircross
    Isuzu D-Max
    Mahindra Bolero Neo
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    Skoda Kylaq
    ₹8 Lakhs*
    ₹7.52 Lakhs*
    ₹6 Lakhs*
    ₹7.99 Lakhs*
    ₹11.39 Lakhs*
    ₹9.79 Lakhs*
    ₹8.49 Lakhs*
    ₹10.55 Lakhs*
    ₹9.95 Lakhs*
    ₹8.84 Lakhs*
    ₹7.89 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    4.6
    13 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    36 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    33 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.6
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    44 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.5
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    8 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    7 Reviews
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    1
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    -
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    4
    Airbags
    6
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    3/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Power
    114 bhp
    Power
    99 bhp
    Power
    99 bhp
    Power
    109 bhp
    Power
    118 bhp
    Power
    75 bhp
    Power
    109 bhp
    Power
    77.77 bhp
    Power
    100 bhp
    Power
    102 bhp
    Power
    114 bhp
    Torque
    250 Nm
    Torque
    147.6 Nm
    Torque
    152 Nm
    Torque
    205 Nm
    Torque
    280 Nm
    Torque
    210 Nm
    Torque
    205 Nm
    Torque
    176 Nm
    Torque
    260 Nm
    Torque
    136.8 Nm
    Torque
    178 Nm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    205 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    180 mm
    Ground Clearance
    200 mm
    Ground Clearance
    220 mm
    Ground Clearance
    180 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    189 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3994 mm
    Length
    4352 mm
    Length
    4400 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    4323 mm
    Length
    5375 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    4395 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Height
    1642 mm
    Height
    1550 mm
    Height
    1572 mm
    Height
    1593 mm
    Height
    1812 mm
    Height
    1880 mm
    Height
    1669 mm
    Height
    1800 mm
    Height
    1817 mm
    Height
    1690 mm
    Height
    1619 mm
    Width
    1790 mm
    Width
    1765 mm
    Width
    1758 mm
    Width
    1765 mm
    Width
    1795 mm
    Width
    1745 mm
    Width
    1796 mm
    Width
    1860 mm
    Width
    1795 mm
    Width
    1735 mm
    Width
    1783 mm
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    4.9 metres
    Turning Radius
    5 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    5.8 meters
    Turning Radius
    5.4 metres
    Turning Radius
    6.3 Metres
    Turning Radius
    5.35 meters
    Turning Radius
    5.2 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    308 litres
    Boot Space
    336 litres
    Boot Space
    470 litres
    Boot Space
    696 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    511 litres
    Boot Space
    1495 litres
    Boot Space
    384 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    446 litres
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    Pickup Truck
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    MUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual
    Transmission
    Manual
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual
    Transmission
    Manual
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

    Kia Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Speedingo India
    Plot No.- 77, FIE, Patparganj Industrial Area, Patparganj Industrial Area, East Delhi, Opposite EDM Mall, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
    +91 - 9555125125
    Allied Kia
    Connaught Place, No.5 Scindia House, New Delhi, Delhi 110001
    +91 - 8047363017
    Sparsh Kia
    A-16, Next To Haldiram Motinagar, Main Najafgarh Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110015
    +91 - 7428380700
    Frontier Automobiles
    Safdarjung Enclave, A2/8, New Delhi, Delhi 110029
    +91 - 9873943152
    Lohia Kia
    B 95, Wazirpur, Industrial Area, New Delhi, Delhi 110052
    +91 - 8929294444
    Jayanti Kia
    Lajpat Nagar 2, B-33, New Delhi, Delhi 110024
    +91 - 7290070428
    Kia Sonet Videos

    2024 Kia Sonet drive review: Sportier styling that's now armed with ADAS
    11 Jan 2024
    Kia Sonet 2024 facelift review: Armed with ADAS, ready for rivals
    11 Jan 2024
    Kia Sonet facelift SUV first look: Safer, sportier and ready to challenge rivals
    14 Dec 2023
    Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet: Pros and cons
    17 Dec 2020
    Kia Sonet GT Line vs Tech Line: Key differences
    11 Aug 2020
    First look at Kia Sonet sub-compact SUV
    7 Aug 2020
    Watch: Kia Sonet's clutchless gearbox could be the gamechanger
    12 Jun 2020
    Video: Kia launches Sonet at Auto Expo 2020, will take on Maruti's Brezza
    5 Feb 2020
    Popular Kia Cars

    Kia Sonet EMI

    HTE 1.2 Petrol MT
    1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹ 8 Lakhs*
    HTE 1.2 Petrol MT
    1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹8 Lakhs*
    HTE (O) 1.2 Petrol MT
    1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹8.4 Lakhs*
    HTK 1.2 Petrol MT
    1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹9.15 Lakhs*
    HTK (O) 1.2 Petrol MT
    1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹9.49 Lakhs*
    HTK 1.0 Turbo Petrol iMT
    998 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹9.66 Lakhs*
    HTK (O) 1.0 Turbo Petrol iMT
    998 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹9.99 Lakhs*
    HTE (O) 1.5 Diesel MT
    1493 cc | Diesel | Manual
    ₹10 Lakhs*
    HTK Plus (O) 1.2 Petrol MT
    1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹10.5 Lakhs*
    HTK (O) 1.5 Diesel MT
    1493 cc | Diesel | Manual
    ₹11 Lakhs*
    HTK Plus (O) 1.0 Turbo Petrol iMT
    998 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹11 Lakhs*
    HTX 1.0 Turbo Petrol iMT
    998 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹11.83 Lakhs*
    HTX 1.5 Diesel MT
    1493 cc | Diesel | Manual
    ₹12.47 Lakhs*
    HTX 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT
    998 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹12.63 Lakhs*
    HTX 1.5 Diesel AT
    1493 cc | Diesel | Automatic
    ₹13.34 Lakhs*
    GTX Plus 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT
    998 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹14.75 Lakhs*
    GTX Plus 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT Dual Tone
    998 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹14.85 Lakhs*
    X Line 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT
    998 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹14.95 Lakhs*
    GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT
    1493 cc | Diesel | Automatic
    ₹15.6 Lakhs*
    GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone
    1493 cc | Diesel | Automatic
    ₹15.7 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹14165.59/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Kia Sonet User Reviews & Ratings

    4.23
    13 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    10
    5 rating
    3
    Amazing experience having my first car as KIA
    It's look is so attractive and fabulous. I am totally in love with this car. This is one of the best cars in KIABy: Sandeep Reddu (Jan 30, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Comfortable driving and comfortable seating
    Looks good, mileage is average, style, comfortable, value for money, absolutely everything is ok, if you buying for a small family then this is a better choice for you.By: Abhi gangwar (Nov 14, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect compact suv with all important feature
    Kia Sonet is great looking SUV, with all the useful features from the mid variant. Very comfortable seats or good driving experience. Mileage is just about okay, 11-13 kmpl in city driving or around 18+ kmpl on national highways.By: Sourav Thakare (Sept 18, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Value-Packed, Feature-Rich SUV
    As one of the finest SUVs in its class, it provides excellent value for the budget, boasting features. The standout attribute, safety, is truly brilliant in this car.By: Neeraj (Jan 3, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Budget-Friendly, Quality, and Safety
    The public's ultimate choice, a common sight on roads. For budget and quality, compromise isn't an option. The Kia Sonet offers unmatched quality.By: Abdul (Jan 3, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Comfortable Drive and Good Mileage
    Extremely comfortable to drive with excellent ride quality. The mileage is good. Having purchased this car 6 months ago, I find it highly satisfactory.By: Surpalsinh (Jan 2, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Outstanding Performance in the 8-Lakh Gem
    An exceptional car at 8 lakh, it excels in both performance and aesthetics. With excellent mileage and an overall impressive appearanceBy: Suresh (Jan 1, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Powerful, Spacious, and Feature-Packed
    The Kia Sonet, my favorite SUV on the list, impresses with a price range of 7 to 15 lakhs. Its cool design evokes a luxurious feel. The spacious seating area ensures comfort for long drives.By: Manoj (Jan 1, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Economical Excellence
    The finest car, highly economical, falls within a good budget, and delivers excellent mileage—ideal for middle-class families.By: Sachin (Jan 1, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Features, Mileage, and Strong Safety
    An impressive car with excellent features, class-leading mileage, and strong safety. It encompasses all the features a common man desires in a car.By: Saroja (Dec 30, 2023)
    Read Full Review
