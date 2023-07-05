HT Auto
Kia Carnival

3.5 out of 5
24.95 - 33.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Kia Carnival is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Kia Carnival Specs

Kia Carnival comes in six diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Carnival measures 5,115 mm in length, 1,985 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,060 mm. The ground clearance of Carnival ...Read More

Kia Carnival Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Limousine Plus 7 STR
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
440 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override
Mileage (ARAI)
13.9
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
197 bhp @ 3800 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
2.2L CRDi
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
834
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel
Engine
2199 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.8
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
235 / 60 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi Link
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut with coil spring
Rear Tyres
235 / 60 R18
Height
1755
Ground Clearance
180
Length
5115
Width
1985
Wheelbase
3060
Bootspace
540
No of Seating Rows
3
Fuel Tank Capacity
60
Seating Capacity
7
Doors
5
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Third Row AC
Vents on Roof
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
3
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
12 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
No
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Warranty (Years)
3
Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ANCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
60:40 split
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
Captain Seats
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black and Beige
Ventilated Seats
Driver only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Kia Carnival News

Kia KA4 (left), the new generation Carnival and the EV9 electric SUV (right) are two of the most anticipated models from the Korean auto giant expected to launch in India soon.
Kia Carnival, EV9 electric SUV to launch in India soon? Carmaker confirms 3 new models, including 2 EVs, by 2025
5 Jul 2023
Kia had launched Carnival as a premium MPV in India back in 2020. It was priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>31 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>35.50 lakh (ex-showroom) before it was discontinued.
Kia Carnival MPV discontinued in India, likely to relaunch in new avatar in 2024
21 Jun 2023
File photo of Kia Carnival MPV.
Are sliding doors on Kia Carnival a danger? Global recall order issued for MPV
12 Apr 2023
The issue is specific to the new-generation Kia Carnival that went on sale internationally last year
New-gen Kia Carnival recalled due to the power sliding doors closing too fast
8 Apr 2023
Kia Cars India showcased the KA4 at the Auto expo 2023, which previews the new generation Kia Carnival MPV.
Kia KA4 previews next-gen Carnival MPV at Auto Expo 2023: Key facts to know
16 Jan 2023
View all
 

Kia Carnival Variants & Price List

Kia Carnival price starts at ₹ 24.95 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 33.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kia Carnival comes in 6 variants. Kia Carnival top variant price is ₹ 33.95 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Premium 7 STR
24.95 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2199 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Premium 8 STR
25.15 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2199 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Prestige 7 STR
28.95 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2199 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Prestige 9 STR
29.95 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2199 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Limousine 7 STR
31.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2199 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Limousine Plus 7 STR
33.95 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2199 cc
Diesel
Automatic
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Kia Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming

  • Kia Seltos

    10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Kia Sonet

    6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Kia EV6

    59.95 - 64.95 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Kia Carens

    8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

View all Kia Cars

