Kia Carnival comes in six diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Carnival measures 5,115 mm in length, 1,985 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,060 mm. The ground clearance of Carnival is 180. A seven-seat model, Kia Carnival sits in the MUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Kia Carnival price starts at ₹ 24.95 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 33.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kia Carnival comes in 6 variants. Kia Carnival top variant price is ₹ 33.95 Lakhs.
Premium 7 STR
₹24.95 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2199 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Premium 8 STR
₹25.15 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2199 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Prestige 7 STR
₹28.95 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2199 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Prestige 9 STR
₹29.95 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2199 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Limousine 7 STR
₹31.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2199 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Limousine Plus 7 STR
₹33.95 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2199 cc
Diesel
Automatic
