Rear Armrest With Cup Holder

Driver Seat Adjustment 10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, backrest bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support forward / back)

Interior Colours Canberra Beige, Cognac / Black

Rear Row Seat Adjustment 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

Rear Passenger Seats Type Bench

Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel Yes

Seat Upholstery Leather

Head-rests Front & Rear

Interiors Dual Tone

Front Seatback Pockets Yes

Front Passenger Seat Adjustment 10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, backrest bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support forward / back)