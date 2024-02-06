HT Auto
HomeNew CarsAudiQ7On Road Price in Visakhapatnam

Audi Q7 On Road Price in Visakhapatnam

Audi Q7
Audi Q7
Audi Q7
Audi Q7
Audi Q7
Audi Q7
91.72 Lakhs - 1.01 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Visakhapatnam
Q7 Price in Visakhapatnam

Audi Q7 on road price in Visakhapatnam starts from Rs. 91.72 Lakhs. The on road price for Audi Q7 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.01 Crore in Visakhapatnam. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Audi Q7 55 TFSI Premium Plus₹ 91.72 Lakhs
Audi Q7 55 TFSI Technology₹ 1.01 Crore
Read More

Audi Q7 Variant Wise Price List in Visakhapatnam

55 TFSI Premium Plus
₹91.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2995 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
79,99,000
RTO
8,32,900
Insurance
3,39,914
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Visakhapatnam)
91,72,314
EMI@1,97,149/mo
55 TFSI Technology
₹1.01 Crore*On-Road Price
2995 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View breakup

Audi Q7 Alternatives

Audi Q5

Audi Q5

65.18 - 70.45 Lakhs
Q5 Price in Visakhapatnam
BMW X5

BMW X5

93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
X5 Price in Visakhapatnam
UPCOMING
Toyota Land Cruiser 250

Toyota Land Cruiser 250

1 Cr Onwards
Land Rover Discovery

Land Rover Discovery

88.06 Lakhs - 1.2 Cr
Discovery Price in Visakhapatnam
BMW X4

BMW X4

96.2 Lakhs
X4 Price in Visakhapatnam
Mercedes-Benz GLC

Mercedes-Benz GLC

73.5 - 74.5 Lakhs
GLC Price in Visakhapatnam

Popular Audi Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
  • rhs image

    Audi Q5

    65.18 - 70.45 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    Audi A4

    42.34 - 46.67 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    Audi Q3

    44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    Audi A6

    54.42 - 62.43 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    Audi RS5

    1.04 Cr* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

View all Audi Cars

Audi Q7 News

The newly updated Audi Q7 SUV made its debut in January 2024. (Photo is representational)
Next-gen Audi Q7 to debut in 2026. Here's what to expect
6 Feb 2024
The upcoming Audi Q7 facelift comes with some subtle yet significant design and feature updates.
Audi Q7 facelift breaks cover, dons new fascia and customizable laser headlights
30 Jan 2024
Bipasha Basu dubbed the new Audi Q7 as the new ride for her daughter Devi. (Image: Instagram/Bipasha Basu)
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover gift their daughter a swanky new Audi Q7
30 May 2023
Audi Q7 Limited edition comes with a V6 petrol engine that produces 340 hp and 500 Nm.&nbsp;
Audi Q7 Limited edition launched at 88.08 lakh in India
10 Sept 2022
Audi Q7 comes as the flagship SUV of the German luxury car brand in India.
Aditi Rao Hydari becomes owner of Audi Q7
4 May 2022
View all
 Audi Q7 News

Audi Q7 Videos

2022 Audi Q7 comes with a host of changes, most significantly under the hood. There are other notable updates that promises to make Q7 a formidable rival in the luxury three-row SUV segment.
2022 Audi Q7 facelift SUV: First drive review
19 Jan 2022
Audi Q7 4.2 TDI review
Audi Q7 4.2 TDI review
24 Apr 2013
Audi Q7 V12 TDI review
Audi Q7 V12 TDI review
24 Apr 2013
Audi will launch the Q8 e-tron electric SUV as the successor of its first generation e-tron models in India on August 18.
Audi Q8 e-tron: First drive review
22 Jul 2023
Audi Activesphere is a concept electric crossover which can turn into a pickup in seconds. It offers more than 600 kms of range in a single charge. However, the biggest gizmo is inside the cabin where Audi has used augmented reality to offer virtual reality experience to all occupants.
Audi Activesphere concept EV unveiled: A look at how its AR technology works
27 Jan 2023
View all
 

Top Luxury Cars

