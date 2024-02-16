What is the on-road price of Jeep Wrangler in Visakhapatnam? The on-road price of Jeep Wrangler Unlimited in Visakhapatnam is Rs 65,50,728.

What will be the RTO charges for Jeep Wrangler in Visakhapatnam? The Jeep Wrangler Unlimited will have RTO charges of Rs 7,97,100 in Visakhapatnam.

What will be the Insurance charges for Jeep Wrangler in Visakhapatnam? The insurance Charges for the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited in Visakhapatnam is Rs 2,38,128.

What is the detailed breakup of Jeep Wrangler in Visakhapatnam? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Jeep Wrangler base variant in Visakhapatnam: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 55,15,000, RTO - Rs. 7,97,100, Insurance - Rs. 2,38,128, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Jeep Wrangler in ##cityName## is Rs. 65,50,728.

What is the on-road price of Jeep Wrangler Top Model? The top model of the Jeep Wrangler is the Jeep Rubicon, which costs Rs. 70,21,718 on the road in Visakhapatnam.

What is the on road price of Jeep Wrangler? Jeep Wrangler's on-road price in Visakhapatnam starts at Rs. 65,50,728 and rises to Rs. 70,21,718. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.