What is the on-road price of Audi E-Tron Sportback in Nashik? The on-road price of Audi E-Tron Sportback 55 in Nashik is Rs 1,22,84,582.

What will be the RTO charges for Audi E-Tron Sportback in Nashik? The RTO Charges for the Audi E-Tron Sportback 55 in Nashik is Rs 50,000.

What will be the Insurance charges for Audi E-Tron Sportback in Nashik? The Audi E-Tron Sportback 55's insurance charges in Nashik are Rs 4,68,082.

What is the detailed breakup of Audi E-Tron Sportback in Nashik? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Audi E-Tron Sportback in Nashik: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,17,66,000, RTO - Rs. 50,000, Insurance - Rs. 4,68,082, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Audi E-Tron Sportback in ##cityName## is Rs. 1,22,84,582.

What is the on-road price of Audi E-Tron Sportback Top Model? The top model of the Audi E-Tron Sportback is the Audi 55, which costs Rs. 1,22,84,582 on the road in Nashik.

What is the on road price of Audi E-Tron Sportback? Audi E-Tron Sportback on-road price in Nashik starts at Rs. 1,22,84,582 and goes up to Rs. 1,22,84,582. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.