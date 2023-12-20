Yamaha R3 on road price in Kaithal starts from Rs. 4.65 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha R3 on road price in Kaithal starts from Rs. 4.65 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha R3 dealers and showrooms in Kaithal for best offers. Yamaha R3 on road price breakup in Kaithal includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Yamaha R3 is mainly compared to Yamaha MT-03 which starts at Rs. 4.6 Lakhs in Kaithal, Aprilia RS 457 which starts at Rs. 4.25 Lakhs in Kaithal and KTM RC 490 starting at Rs. 3.85 Lakhs in Kaithal. Variants On-Road Price Yamaha R3 STD ₹ 4.65 Lakhs