Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Yamaha R3 on road price in Chittorgarh starts from Rs. 4.65 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha R3 on road price in Chittorgarh starts from Rs. 4.65 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha R3 dealers and showrooms in Chittorgarh for best offers.
Yamaha R3 on road price breakup in Chittorgarh includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Yamaha R3 is mainly compared to Yamaha MT-03 which starts at Rs. 4.6 Lakhs in Chittorgarh, Aprilia RS 457 which starts at Rs. 4.25 Lakhs in Chittorgarh and KTM RC 490 starting at Rs. 3.85 Lakhs in Chittorgarh.
Variants On-Road Price Yamaha R3 STD ₹ 4.65 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price