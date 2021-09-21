Introduction

Introduction

The Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 is the fourth generation of the brand’s well-known 155 cc single-cylinder sports bike. First introduced in 2008, the R15 series has consistently evolved to set benchmarks in its segment. The R15 V4 was launched in India in September 2021 and draws inspiration from Yamaha’s flagship R1 model. It has a sharp, aerodynamic design and features focused on enhancing performance and rider engagement. Its styling, which comprises a sculpted fuel tank and a low-slung, aggressive fairing, gives it a sporty nature while maintaining practicality for everyday use.

Yamaha R15 V4 Price:

The Yamaha R15 V4 is priced from ₹1.82 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base model with the Metallic Red colour scheme. The Dark Knight colour scheme starts from ₹1.83 lakh (ex-showroom) and the top three variants are priced at ₹1.87 lakh (ex-showroom).

When was the Yamaha R15 V4 launched?

The Yamaha R15 V4 was launched in India on September 21, 2024, and it is the fourth generation model of the popular 155 cc single-cylinder sports bike. This version comes with updates in styling, features, and technology, with a focus on improving rider experience. The R15 takes its design cues from the flagship R1 superbike in Yamaha’s lineup and shares its components with the MT-15 naked streetfighter.

How many variants and colour options of the Yamaha R15 V4 are available?

The colour options on the Yamaha R15 include Racing Blue, Vivid Magenta Metallic, Intensity White, Dark Knight, and Metallic Red. The Yamaha R15M further gets Metallic Grey and the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition.

What features are available in the Yamaha R15 V4?

The bike is available with a digital instrument cluster that, in certain variants, includes a TFT display. This system supports Bluetooth connectivity through Yamaha’s smartphone app, offering features such as incoming call alerts, SMS alerts, email notifications and phone battery levels. The TFT display further shows vehicle information such as maintenance recommendations, displays the last parked location, and brings malfunction alerts.

The Yamaha R15 V4 uses LED lighting throughout, including a bi-functional LED headlamp, and twin LED daytime running lights (DRLs). It features an assist and slipper clutch and a quick-shifter (upshifts only), available as standard on select variants or as an accessory on the Dark Knight and Metallic Red models.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Yamaha R15 V4?

The Yamaha R15 V4 is powered by a 155 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology, which optimises power delivery across different speeds. Updated in 2023 to meet OBD-II compliance, the engine can now monitor emissions in real time. It delivers 18.4 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm, paired with a 6-speed transmission. The bike is capable of reaching a top speed of 131 kmph.

The R15 V4 is underpinned by a Deltabox frame, and suspension duties are handled by 37 mm upside-down forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The braking system comprises a 282 mm disc at the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear, with dual-channel ABS for enhanced safety. The motorcycle also features traction control and two riding modes—Track and Street—allowing riders to tailor the performance to different conditions.

What is the Yamaha R15 V4’s mileage?

While Yamaha has not disclosed fuel economy figures, the YZF-R15 V4 brins an ARAI-claimed mileage of 45 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Yamaha R15 V4?

The Yamah R15 V4 features a ground clearance of 170 mm and a seat height of 815 mm. It has a 145 kg kerb weight with oil and a full tank.

What bikes does the Yamaha R15 V4 rival in its segment?

The Yamaha R15 V4 competes in the entry-level 155 cc sports bike segment against the Bajaj Pulsar RS200, KTM RC 125, and Hero Karizma XMR 210