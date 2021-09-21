R15 V4PriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsReviewsDealersEMINewsVideos
Yamaha R15 V4
YAMAHA R15 V4

Launched in Apr 2022

4.4
17 Reviews
₹1.84 - 2.1 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
R15 V4 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 210.0 cc

R15 V4: 155.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 40.49 kmpl

R15 V4: 45 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 23.25 ps

R15 V4: 18.4 ps

Speed

Category Average: 139.0 kmph

R15 V4: 140.0 kmph

About Yamaha R15 V4

Latest Update

  2024 Yamaha R15 V4 launched in Japan with new colours
  Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 Dark Knight Edition launched in India, priced at ₹1.82 lakh

    • Introduction

    Yamaha R15 V4 Variants
    7 Variants Available
    Metallic Red ₹1.84 Lakhs
    155 cc
    140 kmph
    Clock
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Split
    Battery Capacity: 12 V/ 4 Ah
    Body Graphics
    Dark Knight ₹1.84 Lakhs
    155 cc
    140 kmph
    Clock
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Split
    Battery Capacity: 12 V/ 4 Ah
    Body Graphics
    Vivid Magenta Metallic ₹1.87 Lakhs
    155 cc
    140 kmph
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Clock
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Split
    Body Graphics
    Racing Blue And Intensity White ₹1.88 Lakhs
    155 cc
    140 kmph
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Split
    Body Graphics
    Racing Blue ₹1.88 Lakhs
    155 cc
    140 kmph
    Battery Capacity: 12 V/ 4 Ah
    Clock
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Split
    Body Graphics
    Metallic Grey ₹1.98 Lakhs
    155 cc
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    ABS: Dual Channel
    Clock
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Split
    Body Graphics
    Icon Performance ₹2.1 Lakhs
    155 cc
    Clock
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Split
    ABS: Dual Channel
    Body Graphics
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Yamaha R15 V4 Expert Review

    Yamaha Motor has launched the R15 V4 in Japan updated for the 2024 model year. The 2024 Yamaha R15 V4 joins the 2024 R125, also launched in the bike maker’s home market. Both bikes get new colour options while retaining the same mechanicals. The 2024 R15 V4 gets a new all-black paint scheme ‘Black Metallic 12’, which seems to be inspired by the larger R7. The colour option is complemented by the new blacked-out components.

    Up next is the new ‘Deep Purplish Blue Metallic C’ that is essentially a blue and black shade borrowed from the larger R1, and ensures the R15 looks a part of the R1 family. Lastly, the 2024 R15 V4 gets the new ‘Dark Bluish Gray Metallic’ shade that brings more flare to the full-faired offering. This includes the neon yellow finished alloy wheels complementing the bodywork finished with the grey-blue shade with neon yellow pinstripes.

    Yamaha R15 V4 Images

    18 images
    Yamaha R15 V4 Colours

    Yamaha R15 V4 is available in the 6 Colours in India.

    Metallic grey
    Racing blue
    Metallic red
    Black metallic x
    Vivid magenta metallic
    Carbon fiber

    Yamaha R15 V4 Specifications and Features

    Max Power18.4 PS
    Body TypeSports Bikes
    Charging PointYes
    Mileage45 kmpl
    Traction ControlYes
    Mobile ConnectivityYes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine155 cc
    Max Speed140 kmph
    Yamaha R15 V4 comparison with similar bikes

    Yamaha R15 V4
    Yamaha R15S
    Honda Hornet 2.0
    Honda NX200
    KTM RC 125
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
    Bajaj Dominar 250
    Bajaj Pulsar RS200
    Hero Karizma XMR
    Hero Xtreme 250R
    ₹1.84 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹1.67 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹1.57 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹1.68 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹1.92 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹1.85 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹1.85 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹1.84 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹1.81 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹1.8 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    User Rating
    4.5
    17 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.4
    19 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.2
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.6
    279 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.5
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.9
    5 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.2
    2 Reviews
    Power
    18.4 PS
    Power
    18.6 PS
    Power
    -
    Power
    16.99 PS
    Power
    14.5 PS
    Power
    40 PS
    Power
    27 PS
    Power
    24.5 PS
    Power
    25.5 PS
    Power
    30 PS
    Torque
    14.2 Nm
    Torque
    14.2 Nm
    Torque
    15.7 Nm
    Torque
    15.7 Nm
    Torque
    12 Nm
    Torque
    35 Nm
    Torque
    23.5 Nm
    Torque
    18.74 Nm
    Torque
    20.4 Nm
    Torque
    25 Nm
    Engine
    155 cc
    Engine
    155
    Engine
    184.40 cc
    Engine
    184.4 cc
    Engine
    124.7 cc
    Engine
    373 cc
    Engine
    248.77 cc
    Engine
    199.5 cc
    Engine
    210 cc
    Engine
    250 cc
    Kerb Weight
    142 kg
    Kerb Weight
    142 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    160 kg
    Kerb Weight
    174 kg
    Kerb Weight
    180 kg
    Kerb Weight
    167 kg
    Kerb Weight
    163.5 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Length
    1990 mm
    Length
    1990 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    -
    Length
    1977 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    2156 mm
    Length
    1999 mm
    Length
    2068 mm
    Length
    -
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Currently viewingR15 V4 vs R15SR15 V4 vs Hornet 2.0R15 V4 vs NX200R15 V4 vs RC 125R15 V4 vs Pulsar NS400ZR15 V4 vs Dominar 250R15 V4 vs Pulsar RS200R15 V4 vs Karizma XMRR15 V4 vs Xtreme 250R
    Yamaha R15 V4 Videos

    2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0: First Look
    21 Sept 2021

    Popular Yamaha Bikes

    Yamaha R15 V4 EMI

    Yamaha R15 V4 User Reviews & Ratings

    4.35
    17 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    11
    5 rating
    6
    Perfect highway cruiser with beast look
    The moment I laid eyes on the R15 V4, I knew I was in for a treat. The sleek design and aggressive stance immediately hooked me. The build quality is top-notch, with a solid chassis and a premium finish on the plastics. I absolutely love the new LED headlights and taillights?they add a touch of sophistication to the bike's already sharp looks.By: Anupam Pathak (Feb 19, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Monster of highways name is r15
    It's a very amazing motorcycle nice look and very powerful 51 km and petrol average it's very unique and stylish look.By: Aftab alam (Nov 21, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Looking is best and stylish
    Nice look and looking stylish and mileage is good for the model type and engine sound and service also goodBy: Pushpendra (Sept 18, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Outstanding yamaha bike, i have no words.
    Yamaha bikes have long been synonymous with reliability, performance, and a passion for riding. Whether you're an experienced rider or just starting, Yamaha offers a range of bikes that cater to various needs and preferences.Performance and EngineYamaha bikes are renowned for their powerful engines and smooth performance. The brand consistently delivers high-quality engines that offer excellent acceleration and a thrilling riding experience. Whether you're cruising through city streets or hitting the open road, Yamaha bikes respond with agility and speed.Design and ComfortYamaha bikes boast sleek and stylish designs that turn heads wherever you go. The ergonomic design ensures a comfortable ride, even on long journeys. The seats are well-cushioned, and the riding position is ideal for reducing fatigue, making Yamaha bikes a great choice for both daily commuting and weekend adventures.Technology and FeaturesYamaha incorporates advanced technology into their bikes, providing features like digital instrument clusters, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), and efficient fuel injection systems. These technologies not only enhance the riding experience but also ensure safety and efficiency.By: Suraj singh (Aug 28, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Best look
    155cc hokar bhi yah 200 CC ki top speed per jaati hai aur yah bike 55cc ke hoke 125cc kitne ka mileage de deti hai bahut acchi bike hai price iski bahut kam hai loop ke mamle mein iske aisi bike nahin R15By: Sanny Hirve (Aug 17, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect racer
    Perfect on road grips and mileage . The look of the bike is outstanding and also the seating is like a wowBy: Bhargav s (Apr 27, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect bike with aggressive sports bike looks
    Yamaha R15 is very nice bike in terms of riding experience and comfort . Also it has a quite good mileage By: Yash (Apr 26, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Fantastic Bike
    This bike rocks! Excellent mileage, killer looks, and mind-blowing features—all at an unbeatable price. Coolest ride ever!By: Shiv Raj (Jan 12, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Astounding Experience
    I've had a great experience with this bike—it outshines others in its price range that I've tried.By: Sachin Verma (Jan 3, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Marvelous Bike
    The R15 offers a smooth and comfortable ride, ensuring ease and safety. With improved mileage, it's truly an amazing bike overall.By: Sunil Gupta (Jan 3, 2024)
    Read Full Review
