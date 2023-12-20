Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Yamaha MT-03 on road price in Barasat starts from Rs. 4.60 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha MT-03 on road price in Barasat starts from Rs. 4.60 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha MT-03 dealers and showrooms in Barasat for best offers.
Yamaha MT-03 on road price breakup in Barasat includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Yamaha MT-03 is mainly compared to Yamaha R3 which starts at Rs. 4.65 Lakhs in Barasat, Aprilia RS 457 which starts at Rs. 4.25 Lakhs in Barasat and KTM RC 490 starting at Rs. 3.85 Lakhs in Barasat.
Variants On-Road Price Yamaha MT-03 STD ₹ 4.60 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price