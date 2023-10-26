Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Yamaha FZS-FI V3 on road price in Margao starts from Rs. 1.26 Lakhs.
The on road price for Yamaha FZS-FI V3 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.29 Lakhs in Margao.
The lowest price
The lowest price model is Yamaha FZS-FI V3 STD and the most priced model is Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Dark Knight Bluetooth.
Yamaha FZS-FI V3 on road price breakup in Margao includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 is mainly compared to TVS Raider which starts at Rs. 86,803 in Margao, Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 which starts at Rs. 93,690 in Margao and Bajaj Pulsar 150 starting at Rs. 85,408 in Margao.
Variants On-Road Price Yamaha FZS-FI V3 STD ₹ 1.26 Lakhs Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Dark Knight ₹ 1.24 Lakhs Yamaha FZS-FI V3 STD Bluetooth ₹ 1.27 Lakhs Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Dark Knight Bluetooth ₹ 1.29 Lakhs
