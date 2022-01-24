Saved Articles

Yamaha FZS 25 On Road Price in Malegaon

1.39 - 1.58 Lakhs*
FZS 25 Price in Malegaon

Yamaha FZS 25 on road price in Malegaon starts from Rs. 1.65 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Yamaha FZS 25 STD₹ 1.65 Lakhs
Yamaha FZS 25 Variant Wise Price List in Malegaon

STD
₹1.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
249 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,40,039
RTO
15,404
Insurance
9,393
On-Road Price in Malegaon
1,64,836
EMI@3,543/mo
Yamaha FZS 25 News

Yamaha FZS 25 in Matte Black colour
Yamaha FZS 25 updated with two new colour options. Details here
24 Jan 2022
From the Yamaha R3 to Kawasaki Eliminator 450, here's a look at the new motorcycles set to arrive in December
5 upcoming motorcycle launches in December 2023
3 Dec 2023
Yamaha MT-15 comes powered by a 155 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 18.14 bhp peak power and 14.1 Nm maximum torque.
Yamaha MT-15 is a wacky-looking streetfighter with an alien face: Five key facts
24 Nov 2023
The new Yamaha R3 and MT-03 were showcased at MotoGP 2023.
Yamaha R3 and MT-03 to launch on 15th December, will rival KTM RC 390 and 390 Duke
21 Nov 2023
The Yamaha Ray ZR 125 for Europe is built at the brand's Tamil Nadu-based plant and exported overseas
Made in India 2024 Yamaha Ray-ZR 125 launched in Europe
11 Nov 2023
 Yamaha FZS 25 News

Yamaha Videos

Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
24 Feb 2023
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter: road test review
6 Dec 2021
Yamaha has launched YZF-R15 V4.0 in India.
2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0: First Look
21 Sept 2021
<p>Yamaha is out with it's new two wheeler for India, and this time it is not just for the boys. A scooter available in a wide range of colors, is perfect for the age group of 18-24 years. The new Yamaha Ray isn't just soft and curvy, instead looks very sporty, suitable for both boys and girls. See inside to know more as Kartikeya Singhee takes us for a test ride on the new Ray.</p>
Yamaha Ray video review
17 Oct 2012
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
