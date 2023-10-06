Yamaha Aerox 155 on road price in Koriya starts from Rs. 1.68 Lakhs. The on road price for Yamaha Aerox 155 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.73 Lakhs in Koriya. The lowest price Yamaha Aerox 155 on road price in Koriya starts from Rs. 1.68 Lakhs. The on road price for Yamaha Aerox 155 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.73 Lakhs in Koriya. The lowest price model is Yamaha Aerox 155 STD and the most priced model is Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition. Visit your nearest Yamaha Aerox 155 dealers and showrooms in Koriya for best offers. Yamaha Aerox 155 on road price breakup in Koriya includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Yamaha Aerox 155 is mainly compared to Aprilia SXR 160 which starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs in Koriya, Yamaha NMax 155 which starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs in Koriya and Vespa SXL 125 starting at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Koriya. Variants On-Road Price Yamaha Aerox 155 STD ₹ 1.68 Lakhs Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition ₹ 1.73 Lakhs