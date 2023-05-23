Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 31,880. Visit your nearest Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 31,880. Visit your nearest Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy dealers and showrooms in Pune for best offers. Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy on road price breakup in Pune includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy eZy LA 48V ₹ 31,880