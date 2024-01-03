Felidae Electric Maven on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 30,000. Visit your nearest Felidae Electric Maven on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 30,000. Visit your nearest Felidae Electric Maven dealers and showrooms in Pune for best offers. Felidae Electric Maven on road price breakup in Pune includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Felidae Electric Maven is mainly compared to Velev Motors VEV 01 which starts at Rs. 32,500 in Pune and Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy starting at Rs. 31,880 in Pune. Variants On-Road Price Felidae Electric Maven STD ₹ 30,000