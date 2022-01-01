HT Auto

Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo LA On Road Price in Jaipur

34,880 - 43,974*
Ujaas eGo LA on Road Price in Jaipur

Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo LA on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 39,770. The on road price for Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo LA top variant goes up to Rs. 43,970 in Jaipur.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo LA eGo LA 48V₹ 39,770
Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo LA eGo LA 60V₹ 43,970
Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo LA Variant Wise Price List

eGo LA 48V
₹ 39,774*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
60 Km/charge
39,774
39,774
eGo LA 60V
₹ 43,974*On-Road Price
75 Km/charge
