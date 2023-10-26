Saved Articles

TVS Sport On Road Price in Jeypore

68,213 - 69,974*
Jeypore
Sport Price in Jeypore

TVS Sport on road price in Jeypore starts from Rs. 68,210. The on road price for TVS Sport top variant goes up to Rs. 69,970 in Jeypore. The lowest price model is TVS Sport

VariantsOn-Road Price
TVS Sport Kick Start Alloy Wheel BS6₹ 68,210
TVS Sport Electric Start Alloy Wheel BS6₹ 69,970
TVS Sport Variant Wise Price List in Jeypore

Kick Start Alloy Wheel BS6
₹ 68,213*On-Road Price
109.7 cc
56,380
RTO
4,171
Insurance
5,662
2,000
68,213
TVS Sport Alternatives

Bajaj Platina 100

Bajaj Platina 100

46,816 - 65,952
Platina 100 Price in Jeypore
Bajaj Platina 110

Bajaj Platina 110

59,245 - 67,808
Platina 110 Price in Jeypore
Bajaj CT110

Bajaj CT110

50,483 - 62,349
CT110 Price in Jeypore
Honda CD 110 Dream

Honda CD 110 Dream

49,336 - 73,400
CD 110 Dream Price in Jeypore

Popular TVS Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
TVS Sport News

TVS X is the two-wheeler manufacturer's second electric offering after the iQube. It is based on the newly developed Xleton platform, which is said to be 2.5 times stiffer than the conventional scooters.
TVS Motor to sell sport scooters in Indonesia, to launch new model inspired by X electric scooter
26 Oct 2023
The TVS Apache RTR 310 has been launched with several segment-first features including a climate control seat, cruise control, cornering traction control and more
TVS Apache RTR 310 naked sport launched, priced from 2.43 lakh. Will rival KTM 390 Duke
6 Sept 2023
The BMW M 1000 XR prototype makes in excess of 197 bhp with a kerb weight of 223 kg
BMW M 1000 XR teased as brand’s first ‘M’ performance sport-tourer
7 Jun 2023
The Indian Sport Chief is a new power cruiser from the American manufacturer taking on the Ducati Diavel and the Harley-Davidson Sportster S
2023 Indian Sport Chief cruiser revealed globally, likely to come to India
23 Feb 2023
Range Rover Sport Deer Valley Edition
Range Rover Sport Deer Valley Edition is influenced by high-altitude locale
23 Feb 2023
TVS Videos

Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
24 Aug 2023
TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
17 Feb 2023
TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
7 Oct 2021
RTVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
2021 TVS Raider: Road test review
16 Sept 2021
