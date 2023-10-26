Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
TVS Sport on road price in Dibrugarh starts from Rs. 75,340.
The on road price for TVS Sport top variant goes up to Rs. 77,840 in Dibrugarh.
The lowest price model is TVS Sport Kick Start Alloy Wheel BS6 and the most priced model is TVS Sport Electric Start Alloy Wheel BS6.
TVS Sport on road price breakup in Dibrugarh includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the TVS Sport is mainly compared to Bajaj CT110 which starts at Rs. 50,483 in Dibrugarh and Honda CD 110 Dream starting at Rs. 49,336 in Dibrugarh.
Variants On-Road Price TVS Sport Kick Start Alloy Wheel BS6 ₹ 75,340 TVS Sport Electric Start Alloy Wheel BS6 ₹ 77,840
