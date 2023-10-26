Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
The lowest price model is TVS Sport Kick Start Alloy Wheel BS6 and the most priced model is TVS Sport Electric Start Alloy Wheel BS6.
TVS Sport on road price breakup in Cuddalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the TVS Sport is mainly compared to Bajaj Platina 100 which starts at Rs. 46,816 in Cuddalore, Bajaj Platina 110 which starts at Rs. 59,245 in Cuddalore and Bajaj CT110 starting at Rs. 50,483 in Cuddalore.
Variants On-Road Price TVS Sport Kick Start Alloy Wheel BS6 ₹ 66,970 TVS Sport Electric Start Alloy Wheel BS6 ₹ 74,910
