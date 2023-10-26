Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
TVS Sport on road price in Chakradharpur starts from Rs. 65,890.
The on road price for TVS Sport top variant goes up to Rs. 66,460 in Chakradharpur.
The lowest price model is TVS Sport
The lowest price model is TVS Sport Kick Start Alloy Wheel BS6 and the most priced model is TVS Sport Electric Start Alloy Wheel BS6.
TVS Sport on road price breakup in Chakradharpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the TVS Sport is mainly compared to Bajaj Platina 100 which starts at Rs. 46,816 in Chakradharpur, Bajaj CT110 which starts at Rs. 50,483 in Chakradharpur and Honda CD 110 Dream starting at Rs. 49,336 in Chakradharpur.
Variants On-Road Price TVS Sport Kick Start Alloy Wheel BS6 ₹ 65,890 TVS Sport Electric Start Alloy Wheel BS6 ₹ 66,460
