TVS Apache RR 310 on road price in Kumbakonam starts from Rs. 2.83 Lakhs. Visit your nearest TVS Apache RR 310 on road price in Kumbakonam starts from Rs. 2.83 Lakhs. Visit your nearest TVS Apache RR 310 dealers and showrooms in Kumbakonam for best offers. TVS Apache RR 310 on road price breakup in Kumbakonam includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the TVS Apache RR 310 is mainly compared to KTM 200 Duke which starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs in Kumbakonam, TVS Apache RTR 310 which starts at Rs. 2.43 Lakhs in Kumbakonam and CFMoto 250SR starting at Rs. 2 Lakhs in Kumbakonam. Variants On-Road Price TVS Apache RR 310 ABS ₹ 2.83 Lakhs