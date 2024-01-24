Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

KTM 250 Duke On Road Price in Kumbakonam

2.71 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Kumbakonam
250 Duke Price in Kumbakonam

KTM 250 Duke on road price in Kumbakonam starts from Rs. 2.71 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
KTM 250 Duke STD₹ 2.71 Lakhs
KTM 250 Duke Variant Wise Price List in Kumbakonam

STD
₹2.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
249.07 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,39,000
RTO
19,120
Insurance
12,709
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Kumbakonam)
2,70,829
EMI@5,821/mo
KTM 250 Duke News

Both motorcycles share the same 250 cc liquid-cooled engine.
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 vs KTM 250 Duke: Price, features and specs compared
24 Jan 2024
The design of both motorcycles is radically different.
KTM 250 Duke vs Honda CB300R: Which one should you buy?
23 Nov 2023
The 2024 KTM 390 Duke and 250 Duke will make their way to the US from Bajaj Auto's Chakan facility
Made-in-India 2024 KTM 390 Duke & 250 Duke to be launched in the US
18 Nov 2023
KTM 250 Duke takes design inspiration from its elder siblings.
2024 KTM 250 Duke review: Is it the best value-for-money 250 cc motorcycle?
7 Nov 2023
The 2023 KTM 250 Duke comes re-energising its competition with Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Husqvarna Svartpilen 250.
2023 KTM 250 Duke vs Husqvarna Svartpilen 250: Price and specification comparison
14 Sept 2023
KTM Videos

The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
17 Sept 2023
KTM 390 Adventure X, the more affordable version of adventure tourer motorcycle, is available at ₹2.81 lakh (ex-showroom). It misses out on the adjustable suspension, spoke wheels and the new digital screen.
2023 KTM 390 Adventure: First ride review
5 Jun 2023
KTM Duke 200 review
KTM Duke 200 review
23 Jan 2013
Here's How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here's How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 has a single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250: Road Test Review
29 Sept 2020
