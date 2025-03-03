HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tunwal Roma S Front Left View
View all Images

TUNWAL Roma S

Launched in Jan 2022

₹95,000**Ex-showroom price
Roma S Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 52.75 kmph

Roma S: 25.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 93.7 km

Roma S: 65.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 4.48 hrs

Roma S: 6.5 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 1.81 kwh

Roma S: 1.56 kwh

View all Roma S Specs and Features

About Tunwal Roma S

Tunwal Roma S Variants
Tunwal Roma S price starts at ₹ 95,000 .
1 Variant Available
STD₹95,000*
25 kmph
60 km
Seat Type: Single
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 1.56 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Tunwal Roma S Pros & Cons

Pros

Cons

Tunwal Roma S Images

9 images
Tunwal Roma S Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity1.56 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
HeadlightLED
Range60-70 km
Charging Time6-7 Hours
View all Roma S specs and features

Tunwal Roma S comparison with similar bikes

Tunwal Roma S
Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen
Stella Automobili Buzz
Okaya EV Faast F2B
Okaya EV Faast F2T
Flycon T3
₹95,000*
₹79,999*
₹95,000*
₹94,998*
₹94,998*
₹89,999*
Charging Time
4-7 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours 50 Minutes
Charging Time
5-6 Hrs.
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
3-4 Hrs.
Range
60-70 km
Range
242 km
Range
90 km
Range
80 Km
Range
80-85 Km
Range
140-180 Km
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
11 kW
Motor Power
2 kW
Motor Power
2500 W
Motor Power
1200 W
Motor Power
2000 W
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
Alloy Wheels
Currently viewingRoma S vs S1 X 3 GenRoma S vs BuzzRoma S vs Faast F2BRoma S vs Faast F2TRoma S vs T3
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular Tunwal Bikes

Tunwal Roma S EMI

Select Variant:
STD
25 kmph | 60-70 km
₹ 95,000*
Select Variant
STD
25 kmph | 60-70 km
₹95,000*
EMI ₹1480.69/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

