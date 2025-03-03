Launched in Jan 2022
Category Average: 52.75 kmph
Roma S: 25.0 kmph
Category Average: 93.7 km
Roma S: 65.0 km
Category Average: 4.48 hrs
Roma S: 6.5 hrs
Category Average: 1.81 kwh
Roma S: 1.56 kwh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|60-70 km
|Charging Time
|6-7 Hours
Tunwal Roma S
₹95,000*
₹79,999*
₹95,000*
₹94,998*
₹94,998*
₹89,999*
Charging Time
4-7 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours 50 Minutes
Charging Time
5-6 Hrs.
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
3-4 Hrs.
Range
60-70 km
Range
242 km
Range
90 km
Range
80 Km
Range
80-85 Km
Range
140-180 Km
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
11 kW
Motor Power
2 kW
Motor Power
2500 W
Motor Power
1200 W
Motor Power
2000 W
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
Alloy Wheels
