Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Triumph Rocket 3 on road price in Mangalore starts from Rs. 21.78 Lakhs.
The on road price for Triumph Rocket 3 top variant goes up to Rs. 25.40 Lakhs in Mangalore.
The lowest price
Triumph Rocket 3 on road price in Mangalore starts from Rs. 21.78 Lakhs.
The on road price for Triumph Rocket 3 top variant goes up to Rs. 25.40 Lakhs in Mangalore.
The lowest price model is Triumph Rocket 3 R and the most priced model is Triumph Rocket 3 GT Triple Black.
Visit your nearest
Triumph Rocket 3 dealers and showrooms in Mangalore for best offers.
Triumph Rocket 3 on road price breakup in Mangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Triumph Rocket 3 is mainly compared to PURE EV Epluto 7G Max which starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs in Mangalore, Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 which starts at Rs. 18.25 Lakhs in Mangalore and Ducati Diavel 1260 starting at Rs. 17.7 Lakhs in Mangalore.
Variants On-Road Price Triumph Rocket 3 R ₹ 21.78 Lakhs Triumph Rocket 3 GT ₹ 24.19 Lakhs Triumph Rocket 3 R Black ₹ 24.67 Lakhs Triumph Rocket 3 GT Triple Black ₹ 25.40 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price