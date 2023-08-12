HT Auto
HomeNew BikesSuzukiV-Strom SXOn Road Price in Mandla

Suzuki V-Strom SX On Road Price in Mandla

Suzuki V-Strom SX Right View
Suzuki V-Strom SX Front View
Suzuki V-Strom SX Rear Right View
Suzuki V-Strom SX Headlight View
Suzuki V-Strom SX Indicator View
Suzuki V-Strom SX Disc Break View
2.12 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Mandla
V-Strom SX Price in Mandla

Suzuki V-Strom SX on road price in Mandla starts from Rs. 2.46 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Suzuki V-Strom SX STD₹ 2.46 Lakhs
...Read More

Suzuki V-Strom SX Variant Wise Price List in Mandla

STD
₹2.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
249 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,12,602
RTO
20,045
Insurance
12,899
On-Road Price in Indore
(Price not available in Mandla)
2,45,546
EMI@5,278/mo
Suzuki V-Strom SX News

The Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 is built in India for domestic and export markets including Japan
Made in India Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 goes on sale in Japan
12 Aug 2023
The celebratory unit is a Suzuki V-Storm SX motorcycle in Champion Yellow No. 2 colour scheme.
Suzuki Motorcycle India rolls out its seven millionth unit - a V-Strom SX
20 Apr 2023
Both the motorcycles use a 250 cc, single-cylinder engine. However, there are quite a bit of differences between the engines.
KTM 250 Adventure vs Suzuki V-Strom SX: Which ADV should you buy?
15 Nov 2022
The new 2022 Suzuki V-Strom SX comes out as a direct rival to the popular Royal Enfield Himalayan.
2022 Suzuki V-Strom SX first ride review: Spirited adventurer with sporty heart
27 May 2022
Suzuki V-Strom SX&nbsp;
Suzuki V-Strom SX 250cc adventure tourer launched at 2.12 lakh
8 Apr 2022
Suzuki V-Strom SX Videos

2022 Suzuki V-Strom SX will take on rival Royal Enfield Himalayan in the tourer bike segment.
2022 Suzuki V-Strom SX: Road Test Review
27 May 2022
Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
11 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
5 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV will be launched in first week of June. The carmaker has already garnered more than 30,000 bookings since unveiling in January.
Jimny SUV to launch in June: Can it be another blockbuster from Maruti Suzuki?
23 May 2023
Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
18 May 2023
