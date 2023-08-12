Suzuki V-Strom SX on road price in Kaithal starts from Rs. 2.47 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Suzuki V-Strom SX on road price in Kaithal starts from Rs. 2.47 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Suzuki V-Strom SX dealers and showrooms in Kaithal for best offers.
Suzuki V-Strom SX on road price breakup in Kaithal includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Suzuki V-Strom SX is mainly compared to KTM 250 Adventure which starts at Rs. 2.3 Lakhs in Kaithal, Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure which starts at Rs. 2.09 Lakhs in Kaithal and Hero 450 ADV starting at Rs. 2.2 Lakhs in Kaithal.
Variants On-Road Price Suzuki V-Strom SX STD ₹ 2.47 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price