Suzuki Intruder comes with 155 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Intruder starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Suzuki Intruder sits in the Cruiser Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Suzuki Intruder price starts at ₹ 1.21 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.34 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Suzuki Intruder comes in 1 variants. Suzuki Intruder top variant price is ₹ 1.21 Lakhs.
BS6
₹1.21 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
155 cc
13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
