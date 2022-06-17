HT Auto
Suzuki Intruder

1.21 - 1.34 Lakhs*
Delhi
Suzuki Intruder is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Suzuki Intruder Specs

Suzuki Intruder comes with 155 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Intruder starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Suzuki Intruder sits in the Cruiser Bikes segment ...Read More

Suzuki Intruder Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
BS6
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
11 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Length
2130 mm
Wheelbase
1405 mm
Kerb Weight
152 kg
Height
1095 mm
Saddle Height
740 mm
Width
805 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/60-17
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Cast Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
62.9 mm
Max Torque
13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
155 cc
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Air cooled
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
56 mm
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Rear Suspension
Swing Arm
Front Suspension
Telescopic
ABS
Single Channel
Console
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Stepup Seat
Yes
Clock
Yes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 3 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Projector Headlights
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
Maintenance Free

Suzuki Intruder News

Suzuki Intruder was launched in India a few years back.&nbsp;
Suzuki Motorcycle India pulls the plug on Intruder 150
17 Jun 2022
Image of Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 used for representational purpose only.
Suzuki Motorcycle India records highest-ever sales of 1,07,836 units in July
2 Aug 2023
Devashish Handa, Executive Vice President, Sales, Marketing and After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India.
Suzuki Motorcycle rides past challenges galore to post strong show in India
13 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Invicto is the biggest and priciest vehicle from the manufacturer in India to date.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV first drive review: It takes a worthy twin to challenge Innova
12 Jul 2023
Suzuki Access 125 scooter
Suzuki Motorcycle India rolls out five millionth Access 125 scooter from its Gurugram facility
12 Jul 2023
View all
 

Suzuki Intruder Variants & Price List

Suzuki Intruder price starts at ₹ 1.21 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.34 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Suzuki Intruder comes in 1 variants. Suzuki Intruder top variant price is ₹ 1.21 Lakhs.

BS6
1.21 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
155 cc
13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

