Suzuki DR-Z50



This is a mini dirt-bike that India needs to train its future generation of dirt riders. This tiny dirt-bike is meant for kids with a flair for offroading. Some adults may have wished for such a bike for themselves while they were kids.



Suzuki DR-Z50 Launch Date:



This bike is expected to launch in India in September 2022.



Suzuki DR-Z50 Price: Only one variant of the DR-Z50 will be available in one colour scheme. It is expected to cost Rs. 2.55 Lakh ex-showroom, Delhi.



Suzuki DR-Z50 Design:



Since Suzuki introduced this model of dirt-bikes to the world to aid younger riders to pick their sport, the design on this is minimal yet adequate for that perfect off-road feel. A long-beak mudguard extends from the front suspension and a long-tail mudguard in the back provides some respite from splashing slush and mud. An under-seat exhaust is designed well enough as per standards of bigger capacity dirt bikes. The colour scheme is available only in Suzuki’s ‘Champion Yellow’.



Suzuki DR-Z50 Dimension:



This bike comes with an inverted telescopic front suspension that allows longer travel. The saddle height is at 560mm (1.8 feet above ground level). The engine however, is exposed due to the absence of a bash-plate and a chassis that doesn’t cover the engine. To make it manoeuvrable by young riders, this bike weighs only 54 kilograms.



Suzuki DR-Z50 Features:



This bike gets basic dirt-bike features and is totally devoid of the “bling” factor. The Suzuki DR-Z50 gets drum brakes on both ends. Tubed tyres are accompanied by spoked wheels. Since it won’t be road legal, this dirt-bike doesn’t come with a headlight or instrument cluster. The durable steel chassis and swingarm however, lets the bike carry a weight of 40 kilos through some of the toughest off-road conditions.



Suzuki DR-Z50 Engine and Performance:



A single cylinder four-stroke 49cc engine powers this baby dirt-bike. The little engine might deceive a humble onlooker, but it has enough punch due to the power-to-weight ratio. The engine is linked to a 3-speed constant mesh transmission with automatic clutch.



Suzuki DR-Z50 Mileage:



This motorcycle returns about 70 kilometers a litre. It has a fuel tank capacity of 3 litres.



Suzuki DR-Z50 Rivals:



Husqvarna TC 50, Yamaha’s PW50 & TT-R50E, KTM 50 SX, Honda CRF 50F and Kawasaki KX65 are direct rivals to Suzuki DR-Z50. However, most of these mini dirt-bikes are still not available in India.