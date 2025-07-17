DR-Z50Specs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesVariantsDealersNews
Suzuki DR-Z50
UPCOMING
View all Images

SUZUKI DR-Z50

Exp. Launch on 17 Jul 2025

5.0
2 Opinions
Review & Win ₹2000
₹2.55 Lakhs* OnwardsExpected price
Photos
Specs
News
Variants
Opinions
Alert Me When Launched

DR-Z50 Expected Key Specs

Engine

DR-Z50: 49.0 cc

Mileage

DR-Z50: 70.0 kmpl

Speed

DR-Z50: 81.0 kmph

Suzuki DR-Z50 Latest Update

Suzuki DR-Z50
Read More Read More Icon
Suzuki DR-Z50 Variants
Suzuki DR-Z50 price is expected to start at ₹ 2.55 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
DR-Z50 STD BS6₹2.54 Lakhs*
49 cc
Alert Me When Launched

*Disclaimer: The prices are expected prices for the upcoming variants.

Suzuki DR-Z50 Images

11 images
View All DR-Z50 Images

Suzuki DR-Z50 Specifications and Features

Body TypeDirt Bikes
Kick and Self StartYes
TransmissionManual
Mileage70.0 kmpl
Engine49.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed62-100 Kmph
View all DR-Z50 specs and features

Suzuki Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
RDB Suzuki, Khanpur
Khasra No. 564, A-6,Devli Road,Khanpur Extension,Khanpur Village,Delhi 110062
+91 - 9311646512
Shrishakti Motors, Krishna Nagar
B-14, Main East Krishna Nagar,Delhi 110051
+91 - 8800767878
Dharam Suzuki - Nangloi, Nangloi
Aman Puri, Najafgarh Road,Delhi 110041
+91 - 9311665957
Ring Road Suzuki
Tee Gee Motors Pvt. Ltd., 17 State Bank Nagar Outer Ring Road Paschim Vihar,Delhi 110063
+91 - 011-42331991, 25286383
Anand Suzuki, Raja Garden
E-1, Bali Nagar,Opp Metro Pillar No. 368,Delhi 110015
+91 - 9810001568
Shiva Suzuki, Dilshad Garden
B-3, Main G T Road,Opp. Dilshad Garden Metro Station,Dilshad Garden Industrial Area,Delhi 110095
+91 - 8527910000
See All Suzuki Dealers in Delhi

Popular Suzuki Bikes

View all Suzuki Bikes
View all Upcoming Suzuki Bikes

Suzuki DR-Z50 User Opinions & Ratings

5
2 Ratings & Opinions
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
0
5 rating
2
Write an Opinion
Suzuki Are Best
The looks are highly attractive, and it comes at a very reasonable price, making it affordable. Suzuki has always been one of the best choices!By: Krishna soni (Apr 27, 2025)
Read Full Opinion
Price and looks
It's a wonderful dirt bike looks good and also good for beginners and professional also the price is perfect By: Jessy (Feb 2, 2025)
Read Full Opinion
Read all Reviews

Explore Other Options

Dirt Bikes
Dirt Bikes Under 3 Lakhs
Upcoming Dirt Bikes
Cars & BikesNew BikesSuzuki BikesSuzuki DR-Z50