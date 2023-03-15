Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 3.10 Lakhs. The lowest price model is Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Orange Crush and the most priced model is Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Ventura Blue. Visit your nearest Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 dealers and showrooms in Delhi for best offers. Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants....Read MoreRead Less