Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Front Left View
View all Images

ROYAL ENFIELD Bullet 350

Launched in Sept 2023

4.5
8 Reviews
₹1.74 - 2.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Bullet 350 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 334.0 cc

Bullet 350 : 349.0 - 38.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 37.37 kmpl

Bullet 350 : 37 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 23.92 bhp

Bullet 350 : 20.4 bhp

Speed

Category Average: 124.0 kmph

Bullet 350 : 110.0 kmph

View all Bullet 350 Specs and Features

About Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Latest Update

  • Chennai-based firm gifts employees with Tata Tiago, Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Honda Activa for motivation
  • Auto recap, September 19: Royal Enfield Bullet 350 gets new colour, BMW X7 Signature edition launched

    • Introduction

    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Bullet 350 .
    VS
    Royal Enfield Bullet 350
    Royal Enfield Classic 350
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Front View
    Seat
    Headlight
    Left Side View
    Exhaust View
    Right Side View
    Engine
    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Variants
    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 price starts at ₹ 1.74 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.16 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). ...Read More
    4 Variants Available
    Military Red and Military Black₹1.74 Lakhs*
    349 cc
    110 kmph
    Seat Type: Single
    Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    Battery Capacity: 8 Ah
    Military Silver Red and Military₹1.79 Lakhs*
    349 cc
    110 kmph
    Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    Seat Type: Single
    Battery Capacity: 8 Ah
    Standard Maroon and Standard Black₹1.97 Lakhs*
    349 cc
    110 kmph
    Seat Type: Single
    Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    Battery Capacity: 8 Ah
    Black Gold₹2.16 Lakhs*
    349 cc
    110 kmph
    Seat Type: Single
    Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    Battery Capacity: 8 Ah
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Brochure

    Download brochure for:
    • Colours & Specs
    • Detailed info on specs & features

    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Expert Review

    Royal Enfield has finally launched the much-awaited new generation of the Bullet 350 in the Indian market. Yes, at first glance it does look quite similar to the UCE Bullets but Royal Enfield says that the motorcycle is all-new. The brand has already started accepting bookings for the new Bullet 350 and they will start the deliveries from September 3rd. Here are five things that one should know about the 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350.

    READ MORE

    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Images

    20 images
    View All Bullet 350 Images

    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Colours

    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is available in the 7 Colours in India.

    Standard maroon
    Military red
    Military silver black
    Black gold
    Standard black
    Military black
    Military silver red

    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Specifications and Features

    Max Power20.4 bhp
    Body TypeCruiser Bikes
    Charging PointYes
    Mileage37 kmpl
    Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth
    HeadlightLED
    Engine349 cc
    Max Speed110 kmph
    View all Bullet 350 specs and features

    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 comparison with similar bikes

    Royal Enfield Bullet 350
    Royal Enfield Classic 350
    Royal Enfield Meteor 350
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350
    Jawa 42
    Jawa 350
    ₹1.74 Lakhs*
    ₹1.93 Lakhs*
    ₹2.06 Lakhs*
    ₹1.5 Lakhs*
    ₹1.73 Lakhs*
    ₹1.99 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    4.8
    8 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    26 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.3
    97 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    35 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    Power
    20.4 PS
    Power
    20.21 PS
    Power
    20.4 PS
    Power
    20.4 PS
    Power
    27.32 PS
    Power
    22.5 PS
    Torque
    27 Nm
    Torque
    27 Nm
    Torque
    27 Nm
    Torque
    27 Nm
    Torque
    26.84 Nm
    Torque
    28.2 Nm
    Engine
    349 cc
    Engine
    349 cc
    Engine
    349 cc
    Engine
    349.34 cc
    Engine
    294.72 cc
    Engine
    334 cc
    Kerb Weight
    195 kg
    Kerb Weight
    195 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    181 kg
    Kerb Weight
    184 kg
    Kerb Weight
    194 kg
    Length
    2110 mm
    Length
    2145 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    2055 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    -
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Currently viewingBullet 350  vs Classic 350Bullet 350  vs Meteor 350Bullet 350  vs Hunter 350Bullet 350  vs 42Bullet 350  vs 350
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Videos

    2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350: 5 things to know
    2 Sept 2023
    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh: First Look
    2 Sept 2023

    Popular Royal Enfield Bikes

    View all Royal Enfield Bikes
    View all Upcoming Royal Enfield Bikes

    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 EMI

    Select Variant:
    Military Red and Military Black
    349 cc | 20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm
    ₹ 1.74 Lakhs*
    Select Variant
    Military Red and Military Black
    349 cc | 20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm
    ₹1.74 Lakhs*
    Military Silver Red and Military
    20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm | 110 kmph | 474.5 km
    ₹1.79 Lakhs*
    Standard Maroon and Standard Black
    349 cc | 20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm
    ₹1.97 Lakhs*
    Black Gold
    349 cc | 20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm
    ₹2.16 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹3102.51/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 User Reviews & Ratings

    4.5
    8 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    4
    5 rating
    4
    Perfect Highway Experience
    Riding the Bullet has been the best experience of my life! It gives me a royal look, and it has always been my dream bike. I love its awesome performanceBy: Jaydev gadhvi (Jan 20, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Decency with Masculinity
    This bike is just awesome and much better than before. It only needs a little improvement in the braking system, and that's all. I just love the Bullet!By: surajrollsroyasgmailcom (Dec 25, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Made Like a Gun
    Looks sleek and stylish. Bought it three years back and the performance is really good with a good mileage.By: Divit (Oct 6, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Best cruiser bike for long rides with comfortable
    Very good looking and performance and I feel comfortable while riding bullet 350. I had amazing experience with bullet 350CC, very smooth while going above 80 to 100 kmph. By: Ranjith Kumar Anock (Sept 19, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    A full packed ride on
    Looks are royal and classic unlike other bikes it stands apart from all , gives a vibe and feel Engine is super Perfect riding experience Looks a road ruler This bike offers all the features that any other bike can't provide New competitors arrived in the market but still the beast has its reignBy: Samarpit (Sept 15, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    It's beast looks makes the rider feels like king
    Bullet 350 looks is fabulous and it's engine is so strong and it gives feels like a king and most important things it's road presence is amazing By: Rudrakant (Aug 30, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect cruiser look
    The looks and style of classes bullet 350 is awesome which gives the retro look . It is perfect cruiser bike with most facilities .By: Niraj Mohanty (Aug 23, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect highway cruiser
    Over all it is good, royal look and excellent performance ? comfortable for long drive, specifications and everything is fine By: Ram (May 29, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Read all Reviews

    Explore Other Options

    Cruiser Bikes
    Cruiser Bikes Under 2 Lakhs
    Upcoming Cruiser Bikes
