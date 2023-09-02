Introduction

Introduction

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is a classic standard motorcycle priced from ₹1.73 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in five variants and eight colour options, the latest generation of the Bullet 350 was launched in India on September 1, 2023, with significant upgrades and a 349 cc J-series engine. The Royal Enfield Bullet has the longest production run of any motorcycle, remaining in production since 1932. It was first introduced in India in the early-1950s by Madras Motors and has been manufactured on our shores since 1956. While the Bullet marque has gone through several generations, the bike’s build and aesthetic remain largely the same.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Price:

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 begins at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹1.73 lakh for the base Military variants. The Battalion is listed at ₹1.74 lakh (ex-showroom) while the Military Silver Stripes variant begins at ₹1.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The Bullet 350 Standard is priced from ₹1.93 lakh (ex-showroom) and the top-spec Black Gold is offered at ₹2.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

When was the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched?

The new-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 was launched in India on September 1, 2023, at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹1.73 lakh. Built on the J-series platform, it arrived with modern features and the new air/oil-cooled 349 cc engine. The Royal Enfield Bullet has been in production since 1932 and was made by the original UK-based company in Redditch, Worcestershire. Shortly after Madras Motors started to import Royal Enfields into India, the Indian Army sent an order for 500 units of the 350 cc Bullet. In 1955, Royal Enfield partnered with Madras Motors to set up Enfield India and Bullets started being assembled locally in Tiruvottiyur from 1956.

How many variants and colour options of the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 are available?

The new-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is offered in eight colour options across five distinct variants. The base Military variant features the Military Black and Military Red paint schemes. The Battalion spec is positioned right above at ₹1.74 lakh (ex-showroom) and offers a single Battalion Black colourway. The Military Silver Stripes variant is offered in Miltiary Silverred and Miltiary Silverblack while the Standard is available in maroon and black options. Black Gold tops the range at ₹2.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

What features are available in the Royal Enfield Bullet 350?

While the 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet is identical to the previous UCE model in terms of its design and aesthetics, it bears significant upgrades. It comes with a more comfortable single-piece seat and is fitted with a circular halogen headlamp. The Bullet 350 features an updated instrument cluster with analogue gauges and a small digital display for the odometer, fuel gauge, Eco indicator, and service alerts. It additionally features a new USB port for charging devices.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Royal Enfield Bullet 350?

The new-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is built on the J-platform that underpins the Classic 350, the Hunter 350, and the Meteor 350 motorcycles. It is driven by a 349 cc air/oil-cooled single-cylinder engine that gets mated to a five-speed gearbox and a wet, multi-plate clutch. This unit is able to churn out 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine has been tuned to fit the Bullet’s characteristics.

The Bullet 350 features telescopic forks in the front and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear. It rides on 19-inch front and 18-inch rear spoke wheels with tube type tyres. Braking duties are taken care of by a 310 mm front disc and a 270 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS. The Bullet 350 may also be available with a front disc and rear drum brake setup depending on the variant.

What is the Royal Enfield Bullet 350’s mileage?

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 comes with an ARAI claimed mileage of 37 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures will vary depending on the traffic and road conditions, as well as riding style.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Royal Enfield Bullet 350?

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 offers a 170 mm ground clearance and a kerb weight of 195 kg. It offers an 805 mm seat height.

What bikes does the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 rival in its segment?

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is positioned against the likes of the Jawa 350, the Honda H’ness CB350 and the Royal Enfield Classic 350.