Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Odysse Electric E2Go on road price in Mysore starts from Rs. 53,000.
The on road price for Odysse Electric E2Go top variant goes up to Rs. 64,000 in Mysore.
The lowest price model is
Odysse Electric E2Go on road price in Mysore starts from Rs. 53,000.
The on road price for Odysse Electric E2Go top variant goes up to Rs. 64,000 in Mysore.
The lowest price model is Odysse Electric E2Go STD and the most priced model is Odysse Electric E2Go Lite.
Visit your nearest
Odysse Electric E2Go dealers and showrooms in Mysore for best offers.
Odysse Electric E2Go on road price breakup in Mysore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Odysse Electric E2Go is mainly compared to Komaki XGT KM which starts at Rs. 42,500 in Mysore, Essel Energy GET 7 which starts at Rs. 42,500 in Mysore and Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8) starting at Rs. 42,850 in Mysore.
Variants On-Road Price Odysse Electric E2Go STD ₹ 53,000 Odysse Electric E2Go Lite ₹ 64,000
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price