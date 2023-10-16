Odysse E2GO Graphene variant launched at 63,650

Electric vehicle manufacturer Odysse has introduced a new variant for its indigenously manufactured E2GO electric scooter, called Graphene. It is priced at ₹63,650 (introductory, ex-showroom Ahmedabad). One can order the product online via Flipkart or by visiting the nearest authorised dealership. The model can be taken out on road without the requirement of a driving license and registration.

The E2GO Graphene can deliver up to 100 kilometres of range on a single charge. Its portable battery is claimed to be fully charged in eight hours. The scooter comes with features such as keyless electric start system, USB charging, anti-theft lock, and digital speedometer. The company is also offering a three-year warranty on the vehicle.

It is being made available in six colour options: Matte Black, Combat Red, Scarlet Red, Teal Green, Azure Blue, and Combat Blue.

The scooter is being targeted at a diverse range of riders, especially urban dwellers. “The Graphene variant for E2GO is a testament to our commitment to innovation, quality, and affordability in the electric mobility space. We believe in empowering Indian riders with a sustainable and dynamic mode of transportation," said Nemin Vora, CEO, Odysse Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd.

Besides Graphene, the Odysse E2GO electric scooter comes in three more variants - E2GO, E2GO+, and E2GO PRO. Other products in the company's portfolio include three more electric scooters, namely Hawk, V2 and V2+, and Trot. The range also consists of Vader electric motorcycle and EVOQIS electric bike.

