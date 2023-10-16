HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Odysse E2go Electric Scooter Gets New Variant With Over 100 Km Range

Odysse E2GO Graphene variant launched at 63,650

Electric vehicle manufacturer Odysse has introduced a new variant for its indigenously manufactured E2GO electric scooter, called Graphene. It is priced at 63,650 (introductory, ex-showroom Ahmedabad). One can order the product online via Flipkart or by visiting the nearest authorised dealership. The model can be taken out on road without the requirement of a driving license and registration.

HT Auto Desk
16 Oct 2023, 15:38 PM
Odysse E2GO Graphene
Odysse E2GO Graphene

The E2GO Graphene can deliver up to 100 kilometres of range on a single charge. Its portable battery is claimed to be fully charged in eight hours. The scooter comes with features such as keyless electric start system, USB charging, anti-theft lock, and digital speedometer. The company is also offering a three-year warranty on the vehicle.

It is being made available in six colour options: Matte Black, Combat Red, Scarlet Red, Teal Green, Azure Blue, and Combat Blue.

The scooter is being targeted at a diverse range of riders, especially urban dwellers. “The Graphene variant for E2GO is a testament to our commitment to innovation, quality, and affordability in the electric mobility space. We believe in empowering Indian riders with a sustainable and dynamic mode of transportation," said Nemin Vora, CEO, Odysse Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd.

Odysse Electric E2go (HT Auto photo)
Odysse Electric E2Go
Besides Graphene, the Odysse E2GO electric scooter comes in three more variants - E2GO, E2GO+, and E2GO PRO. Other products in the company's portfolio include three more electric scooters, namely Hawk, V2 and V2+, and Trot. The range also consists of Vader electric motorcycle and EVOQIS electric bike.

First Published Date: 16 Oct 2023, 15:13 PM IST
