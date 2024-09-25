KivoPriceSpecs & FeaturesRangeImages

MOTOVOLT Kivo Red Colour

₹29,999 - 40,659*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹608
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

Kivo Red Colour

Black
Red
Red

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MOTOVOLT Kivo Images

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