Merico Electric Merico Evanka On Road Price in Ghaziabad

62,505* Onwards
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Merico Evanka Price in Ghaziabad

Merico Electric Merico Evanka on road price in Ghaziabad starts from Rs. 62,510. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Merico Electric Merico Evanka Evanka STD₹ 62,510
Merico Electric Merico Evanka Variant Wise Price List in Ghaziabad

Evanka STD
₹ 62,505*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
62,505
On-Road Price in Ghaziabad
62,505
EMI@1,343/mo
Merico Electric Merico Evanka Alternatives

Popular Merico Electric Bikes

    News

    Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 in Kamet White colour scheme.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 teased once again. Check new images
    28 Oct 2023
    Triumph Stealth Editions only come with cosmetic upgrades over the standard versions of the motorcycles.
    Triumph reveals Stealth Editions for its motorcycles, will be on sale for 1 year only
    27 Oct 2023
    The TVS Ronin Special Edition gets a new paint scheme along with a host of accessories over the standard model
    TVS Ronin Special Edition arrives for the festive season, priced at 1.73 lakh
    27 Oct 2023
    BMW M 1000 XR uses the same engine as the S 1000 RR but it has been modified.
    BMW M 1000 XR unveiled as a sporty long-distance tourer with 200 bhp
    27 Oct 2023
    The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R gets a special livery inspired by the Ninja ZX-7R from the 1990s
    2024 Yamaha Ninja ZX-10R 40th anniversary edition revealed globally
    27 Oct 2023
    Videos

    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
    Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
    Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
    15 Jul 2023
    How To Bump Start A Motorcycle
    How To Bump Start A Motorcycle | All Things Auto
    12 Jul 2023
    Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
    11 Jul 2023
