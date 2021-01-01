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Oma Star
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LOHIA
Oma Star Blue Colour
₹51,750*
*Ex-showroom price
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Oma Star Blue Colour
Blue
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Lohia Oma Star Li
₹
51,750
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Oma Star Li Colours
Raftaar Galaxy
₹
51,900
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Oma Star
vs
Galaxy
Zelio Little Gracy
₹
49,500 - 58,000
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Little Gracy Colours
YUKIE Shiga
₹
51,115
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Oma Star
vs
Shiga
Komaki Xone
₹
35,999 - 59,000
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Xone Colours
Tunwal Sport 63
₹
49,990
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Oma Star
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Sport 63
Lohia Oma Star Images
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Lohia Oma Star Li
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