KTM RC 125 On Road Price in Tiruchirappalli

1.59 - 1.82 Lakhs
*On-Road PriceTiruchirappalli
KTM RC 125 Variant Wise Price List

BS6
₹1.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
124.7 cc
44.95 kmpl
14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,70,598
RTO
13,647
Insurance
8,070
On-Road Price in Tiruchirappalli
1,92,315
EMI@4,134/mo
KTM RC 125 Specifications and Features
Fuel Capacity
9.5 L
Ground Clearance
178.5 mm
Length
1977 mm
Wheelbase
1341 mm
Dry Weight
154.2 kg
Saddle Height
835 mm
