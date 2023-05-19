Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew BikesKTM390 Adventure XOn Road Price in Kangra

KTM 390 Adventure X On Road Price in Kangra

1/11
2/11
3/11
4/11
5/11
View all Images
6/11
2.8 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Kangra
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

390 Adventure X Price in Kangra

KTM 390 Adventure X on road price in Kangra starts from Rs. 3.23 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
KTM 390 Adventure X STD₹ 3.23 Lakhs
...Read More

KTM 390 Adventure X Variant Wise Price List in Kangra

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹3.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
373 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,80,000
RTO
21,100
Insurance
21,655
On-Road Price in Shimla
(Price not available in Kangra)
3,22,755
EMI@6,937/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

KTM 390 Adventure X Alternatives

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

2.69 - 2.84 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Himalayan 450 Price in Kangra
BMW G 310 GS

BMW G 310 GS

2.9 - 3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
G 310 GS Price in Kangra
UPCOMING
Honda CRF300L

Honda CRF300L

3.3 Lakhs Onwards
Check CRF300L details
View similar Bikes
KTM 250 Adventure

KTM 250 Adventure

2.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
250 Adventure Price in Kangra
Benelli TRK 251

Benelli TRK 251

2.59 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TRK 251 Price in Kangra

Popular KTM Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  KTM Bikes

KTM 390 Adventure X News

KTM has not made any mechanical changes to the 390 Adventure X.
KTM 390 Adventure X: What features do you miss out on?
19 May 2023
The 390 Adventure X looks very similar to the 390 Adventure.
2023 KTM 390 Adventure X launched, is more affordable than 390 Adventure: 5 things to know
19 Apr 2023
The KTM 390 Adventure X will go on sale in a few days with the official launch yet to take place
More affordable KTM 390 Adventure X launched at 2.80 lakh. But with a catch
14 Apr 2023
The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure test mule reveals a slimmer, more Dakar Rally-inspired motorcycle with possibly a 21-inch front wheel
2025 KTM 390 Adventure spotted testing in near-production avatar. Check out key changes
13 Dec 2023
Aprilia RS 457 is priced higher than the KTM RC 390 but it also comes with a more powerful engine.
Aprilia RS 457 vs KTM RC 390: Which one should you buy?
13 Dec 2023
View all
 KTM 390 Adventure X News

KTM Videos

The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
17 Sept 2023
KTM 390 Adventure X, the more affordable version of adventure tourer motorcycle, is available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.81 lakh (ex-showroom). It misses out on the adjustable suspension, spoke wheels and the new digital screen.
2023 KTM 390 Adventure: First ride review
5 Jun 2023
KTM Duke 200 review
KTM Duke 200 review
23 Jan 2013
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 has a single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250: Road Test Review
29 Sept 2020
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R

11.09 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Simple Energy Dot One

Simple Energy Dot One

99,999
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R3

Yamaha R3

4.65 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha MT-03

Yamaha MT-03

4.6 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Aprilia RS 457

Aprilia RS 457

4.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

75,141 - 76,486
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

76,234 - 82,734
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

Royal Enfield Constellation

Royal Enfield Constellation

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield

30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Triumph Daytona 660

Triumph Daytona 660

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details