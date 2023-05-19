Saved Articles

KTM 390 Adventure X On Road Price in Kamrup

KTM 390 Adventure X Left Side View
KTM 390 Adventure X Right Side View
KTM 390 Adventure X Rear Left View
KTM 390 Adventure X Rear Right Side
KTM 390 Adventure X Rear Right View
KTM 390 Adventure X Engine
3.1 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Kamrup
390 Adventure X Price in Kamrup

KTM 390 Adventure X on road price in Kamrup starts from Rs. 3.10 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
KTM 390 Adventure X STD₹ 3.10 Lakhs
...Read More

KTM 390 Adventure X Variant Wise Price List in Kamrup

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹3.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
373 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,80,000
RTO
8,000
Insurance
21,655
On-Road Price in Guwahati
(Price not available in Kamrup)
3,09,655
EMI@6,656/mo
KTM 390 Adventure X News

KTM has not made any mechanical changes to the 390 Adventure X.
KTM 390 Adventure X: What features do you miss out on?
19 May 2023
The 390 Adventure X looks very similar to the 390 Adventure.
2023 KTM 390 Adventure X launched, is more affordable than 390 Adventure: 5 things to know
19 Apr 2023
The KTM 390 Adventure X will go on sale in a few days with the official launch yet to take place
More affordable KTM 390 Adventure X launched at 2.80 lakh. But with a catch
14 Apr 2023
KTM RC 8C will be offered with a bespoke chassis.
2024 KTM RC 8C unveiled with 133 bhp, will be limited to 100 units
15 Mar 2024
The 2024 KTM RC 200 arrives in a new black shade, with the option of a blue as well
KTM updates RC 200, 390 & Adventure 250, 390 for 2024 with new colour options
5 Mar 2024
KTM Videos

The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
17 Sept 2023
KTM 390 Adventure X, the more affordable version of adventure tourer motorcycle, is available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.81 lakh (ex-showroom). It misses out on the adjustable suspension, spoke wheels and the new digital screen.
2023 KTM 390 Adventure: First ride review
5 Jun 2023
KTM Duke 200 review
KTM Duke 200 review
23 Jan 2013
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 has a single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250: Road Test Review
29 Sept 2020
