KTM 390 Adventure X On Road Price in Ahmednagar

KTM 390 Adventure X Left Side View
KTM 390 Adventure X Right Side View
KTM 390 Adventure X Rear Left View
KTM 390 Adventure X Rear Right Side
KTM 390 Adventure X Rear Right View
KTM 390 Adventure X Engine
3.37 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Ahmednagar
390 Adventure X Price in Ahmednagar

KTM 390 Adventure X on road price in Ahmednagar starts from Rs. 3.37 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
KTM 390 Adventure X STD₹ 3.37 Lakhs
...Read More

KTM 390 Adventure X Variant Wise Price List in Ahmednagar

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹3.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
373 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,80,000
RTO
35,100
Insurance
21,765
On-Road Price in Pune
(Price not available in Ahmednagar)
3,36,865
EMI@7,241/mo
Close

KTM 390 Adventure X News

KTM has not made any mechanical changes to the 390 Adventure X.
KTM 390 Adventure X: What features do you miss out on?
19 May 2023
The 390 Adventure X looks very similar to the 390 Adventure.
2023 KTM 390 Adventure X launched, is more affordable than 390 Adventure: 5 things to know
19 Apr 2023
The KTM 390 Adventure X will go on sale in a few days with the official launch yet to take place
More affordable KTM 390 Adventure X launched at 2.80 lakh. But with a catch
14 Apr 2023
The limited-period offer brings three years of extended warranty coverage across all KTM and Husqvarna motorcycles from April 1, 2024
KTM & Husqvarna bikes get extended warranty free for up to 5 years. Here’s how
12 Apr 2024
A man was arrested by Delhi Police for performing stunts to make reels on social media from Rajouri Garden in west Delhi. He has been booked and his KTM bike has been seized.
Man doing bike stunts to make reels booked by Delhi Police, vehicle seized
9 Apr 2024
KTM Videos

The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
17 Sept 2023
KTM 390 Adventure X, the more affordable version of adventure tourer motorcycle, is available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.81 lakh (ex-showroom). It misses out on the adjustable suspension, spoke wheels and the new digital screen.
2023 KTM 390 Adventure: First ride review
5 Jun 2023
KTM Duke 200 review
KTM Duke 200 review
23 Jan 2013
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 has a single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250: Road Test Review
29 Sept 2020
