Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Komaki XGT X One comes with Automatic transmission. The price of XGT X One starts at Rs. 47,617 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Komaki XGT X One sits in the Electric Bikes,Scooter segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Komaki XGT X One price starts at ₹ 47,617 and goes up to ₹ 78,920 (Ex-showroom). Komaki XGT X One comes in 5 variants. Komaki XGT X One's top variant is Advance Lithium Technology.
₹47,617*
50-55 Km
₹50,896*
60-65 Km
₹66,598*
60-65 Km
₹73,628*
85-100 Km
₹78,920*
100-120 Km
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price