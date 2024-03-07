Komaki XGT X One on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 50,840.
The on road price for Komaki XGT X One top variant goes up to Rs. 77,270 in Pune.
The lowest price model is Komaki XGT X One 48 V, 28 Ah and the most priced model is Komaki XGT X One 51 V, 33 Ah.
Komaki XGT X One dealers and showrooms in Pune for best offers.
Komaki XGT X One on road price breakup in Pune includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Komaki XGT X One is mainly compared to Yulu Wynn which starts at Rs. 55,555 in Pune, Ampere Magnus which starts at Rs. 49,999 in Pune and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Pune.
Variants On-Road Price Komaki XGT X One 48 V, 28 Ah ₹ 50,840 Komaki XGT X One 60 V, 28 Ah ₹ 54,170 Komaki XGT X One 51 V, 27 Ah ₹ 70,120 Komaki XGT X One 51 V, 33 Ah ₹ 77,270
