Komaki XGT X One On Road Price in Pune

Komaki XGT X One Front Right View
1/9
Komaki XGT X One Left Side View
2/9
Komaki XGT X One Rear Right View
3/9
Komaki XGT X One Right Side View
4/9
Komaki XGT X One Rear Suspension View
5/9
Komaki XGT X One Rear Tyre View
6/9
50,841 - 82,642*
*On-Road Price
Pune
XGT X One Price in Pune

Komaki XGT X One on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 50,840. The on road price for Komaki XGT X One top variant goes up to Rs. 77,270 in Pune. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Komaki XGT X One 48 V, 28 Ah₹ 50,840
Komaki XGT X One 60 V, 28 Ah₹ 54,170
Komaki XGT X One 51 V, 27 Ah₹ 70,120
Komaki XGT X One 51 V, 33 Ah₹ 77,270
...Read More

Komaki XGT X One Variant Wise Price List in Pune

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
48 V, 28 Ah
₹ 50,841*On-Road Price
50-55 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
47,617
Insurance
3,224
On-Road Price in Pune
50,841
EMI@1,093/mo
60 V, 28 Ah
₹ 54,172*On-Road Price
60-65 Km
51 V, 27 Ah
₹ 70,124*On-Road Price
60-65 Km
51 V, 33 Ah
₹ 77,266*On-Road Price
85-100 Km
    Komaki News

    Komaki Flora in Sacramento Green colour.
    Komaki relaunches Flora electric scooter with 100 km of range at 69,000
    7 Mar 2024
    Komaki LY is available in both single-battery and dual-battery options.
    Komaki offers discounts on LY electric scooter. Check details
    1 Dec 2023
    Komaki LY is available in both single-battery and dual-battery options.
    This Komaki electric scooter is available with nearly 19,000 discount
    30 Nov 2023
    The latest offer brings savings of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>43,000 on the Komaki SE Dual electric scooter
    Komaki announces festive offers on e-scooter range, free battery & charger on SE Dual
    26 Oct 2023
    Komaki LY electric scooter
    Komaki LY electric scooter gets cheaper by 21,000 for festive period
    24 Sept 2023
