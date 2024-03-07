Komaki XGT X One on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 50,850.
Komaki XGT X One on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 50,850.
The on road price for Komaki XGT X One top variant goes up to Rs. 77,290 in Delhi.
The lowest price model is Komaki XGT X One 48 V, 28 Ah and the most priced model is Komaki XGT X One 51 V, 33 Ah.
Komaki XGT X One dealers and showrooms in Delhi for best offers.
Komaki XGT X One on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Komaki XGT X One is mainly compared to Yulu Wynn which starts at Rs. 55,555 in Delhi, Ampere Magnus which starts at Rs. 49,999 in Delhi and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Delhi.
Variants On-Road Price Komaki XGT X One 48 V, 28 Ah ₹ 50,850 Komaki XGT X One 60 V, 28 Ah ₹ 54,190 Komaki XGT X One 51 V, 27 Ah ₹ 70,140 Komaki XGT X One 51 V, 33 Ah ₹ 77,290
