Komaki XGT X One on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 50,840.
The on road price for Komaki XGT X One top variant goes up to Rs. 77,270 in Mumbai.
The lowest price
Komaki XGT X One on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 50,840.
The on road price for Komaki XGT X One top variant goes up to Rs. 77,270 in Mumbai.
The lowest price model is Komaki XGT X One 48 V, 28 Ah and the most priced model is Komaki XGT X One 51 V, 33 Ah.
Visit your nearest
Komaki XGT X One dealers and showrooms in Mumbai for best offers.
Komaki XGT X One on road price breakup in Mumbai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Komaki XGT X One is mainly compared to Seeka Vatsal250 which starts at Rs. 72,910 in Mumbai, Yulu Wynn which starts at Rs. 55,555 in Mumbai and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Mumbai.
Variants On-Road Price Komaki XGT X One 48 V, 28 Ah ₹ 50,840 Komaki XGT X One 60 V, 28 Ah ₹ 54,170 Komaki XGT X One 51 V, 27 Ah ₹ 70,120 Komaki XGT X One 51 V, 33 Ah ₹ 77,270
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price